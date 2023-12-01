Australian tennis icon Alicia Molik recently rescued a young player who collapsed on the court on live TV.

Molik was active on the women's circuit between 1996 and 2011. During her time, she won five singles titles and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 8. She faired better on the doubles circuit, collecting seven trophies, including two at Grand Slams, and was ranked as high as World No. 6.

Molik also served as Australia's captain at the Billie Jean King Cup for 10 years. She was recently appointed as the tournament director of the Adelaide International. The Australian, however, had her work cut out on the very first day of her job as she found herself in the middle of a worrying situation.

While Molik addressed her first press conference on the job at Memorial Drive's center court in Adelaide, a teenage girl collapsed behind her on live TV. She immediately ran toward the girl who lay on the floor unresponsive.

The girl was accompanied by three other young ones who were apparently practicing inside the arena. Molik rolled the girl to one side and stayed with her until the medical attendants arrived. The girl has reportedly been receiving care in a hospital since then.

The video of the incident can be watched below.

"Tennis is part of my everyday DNA and to have the opportunity to be a part of a world-class tennis event is special" - Alicia Molik

Former Australian tennis player Alicia Molik

During the press conference, Alicia Molik expressed her joy at being handed the responsibility of leading the Adelaide International tournament. She said:

“Tennis is part of my everyday DNA and to have the opportunity to be a part of a world-class tennis event in the city where I grew up is really something special. This is a chance for me to give back to the community that supported me throughout my on-court career and still to this day.” (Via Seven News)

Molik vowed to apply the learnings she picked up over the years as Australia's captain at the Billie Jean King Cup.

“The last decade with the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team has prepared me for this next challenge. Working with players and their teams to understand how to provide the best competition experience is critical to the ongoing growth of the tournament and its success,” she added.