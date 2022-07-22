Watching the Big 4 walk out together is gonna be the tennis equivalent of the first Avengers film: Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic joining Nadal, Federer, Murray for Laver Cup

World No. 7 Novak Djokovic has confirmed his presence at this year's Laver Cup, to be held at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25. This means that the Serb will be joining Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray for Team Europe.

In the tournament's five-year history, this will be the first time that the famed Big 4 quartet will come together to compete against Team World. The Bjorn Borg-coached Team Europe still has two spots to fill, while Team World, coached by John McEnroe, has three. So far, McEnroe's team has had confirmation from Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman.

As soon as Djokovic's news broke, fans on Twitter started expressing their delight at probably the final opportunity to watch the four great players together.

"Watching the Big 4 walk out together at the Laver Cup is gonna' be the tennis equivalent of that moment in the first Avengers film where they all work together for the first time to save the city," a fan tweeted.

"So I'm not a Laver Cup fan but Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray in the same team, it's amazing. (This will also likely be the last time we see all 4 of them together in one "tournament")," another tweet read.

"Having grown up watching the Big 4 in their prime competing at the biggest tournaments in tennis, I never thought that one day we would see them on the same team. This is special. I can't wait," a user posted.

"I am very soft for this reunion, which I tell you to do the last chapter of their history together," another fan tweeted.

Here are some more fan reactions:

That's mind boggling anyway. @DjokerNole The big four together.. First time ever. And the last?That's mind boggling anyway. @LaverCup @DjokerNole The big four together.. First time ever. And the last?That's mind boggling anyway.

Mark Petchey @_markpetchey @LaverCup @DjokerNole Incredible memories this is going to bring back and create. The second greatest Fab 4 of all time for a last time? @LaverCup @DjokerNole Incredible memories this is going to bring back and create. The second greatest Fab 4 of all time for a last time?

AR @BuggyWhipFH What Laver Cup will look like: What Laver Cup will look like: https://t.co/jnZZVuQ3rT

Vansh @vanshv2k Big 4 reunion at Laver Cup is set. Wonder who the remaining 2 players and alternate on Team Europe will be? Perhaps likely Alcaraz and Tsitsipas. The alternate is anyone’s guess. Maybe Sinner or Hurkacz would be cool. Big 4 reunion at Laver Cup is set. Wonder who the remaining 2 players and alternate on Team Europe will be? Perhaps likely Alcaraz and Tsitsipas. The alternate is anyone’s guess. Maybe Sinner or Hurkacz would be cool.

Jason @Certinfy Laver Cup @LaverCup The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. https://t.co/VoMFTBLsM3 As much as I hate this event and everything it stands for, seeing these four together one last time will be awesome. Without them I would have never truly loved tennis, they’ve made the sport into everything it is in my eyes. twitter.com/lavercup/statu… As much as I hate this event and everything it stands for, seeing these four together one last time will be awesome. Without them I would have never truly loved tennis, they’ve made the sport into everything it is in my eyes. twitter.com/lavercup/statu…

best girl @awkdipti Laver Cup @LaverCup The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. https://t.co/VoMFTBLsM3 Team World in shambles twitter.com/lavercup/statu… Team World in shambles twitter.com/lavercup/statu…

"It’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport" - Novak Djokovic on his Laver Cup participation

(L-R): Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic has expressed his excitement at playing with his biggest competitors at the Laver Cup. The Wimbledon champion, who described the Big 4 reunion as "a truly unique moment," was quoted as saying in a press release:

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September. It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport.”

