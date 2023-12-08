"Watching Coco Gauff win wasn't the emotional part, it was watching her hug her dad" - Christopher Eubanks on crying after 19-year-old's US Open win

Christopher Eubanks recently opened up on getting emotional after watching Coco Gauff win her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open this year.

Gauff entered the New York Slam with all the momentum on her side. She won back-to-back titles at Washington and Cincinnati and was on a red-hot winning streak.

Coco Gauff continued her dream winning streak by taking out German qualifier Laura Siegemund in the first round in which she had to bring out her A game after finding herself a set down. She ended up winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The World No. 3 continued her amazing performance with wins over the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Jelena Ostapenko, and Karolina Muchova before defeating former World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final to get her hands on her first Grand Slam title.

Christopher Eubanks has recently revealed that his eyes teared up watching the teenager lifting her maiden Major at home soil. He said that the moment which made him cry wasn't Gauff winning, but it was watching her hugging her dad.

"I actually cried a little bit," Eubanks said on Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast. "Watching her win wasn’t the real emotional part, it was watching her hug her dad at the end that really got me and you could see."

"I know Cory and Coco so well, I know what, you know I have an idea of what they’ve kinda been through to get to that point so to see them have that embrace and I’m sitting in front of the TV and I can’t believe it and when she runs into his arms and they hug each other, I said oh man and it started coming out," he added.

Eubanks also shared sending a text to Gauff to tell her about the moment that got to him:

"I sent her a message, listen I don’t usually cry like that. You and your dad made me cry. Like that was a really really cool moment for me to see."

A look into Christopher Eubanks' first ATP title win

Christopher Eubanks won his first ATP title this year

Christopher Eubanks won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Mallorca Open. He started his journey by defeating Alex Michelsen in the first round 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-5 before following it up with a victory over fellow American Ben Shelton 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(2).

His first straight-set win of the tournament came over Arthur Rinderknech, where he won 7-6(5), 7-6(4) to set up a semifinal match against Lloyd Harris. In the last four, an intense final set went in the American's way, helping him reach his first-ever tour-level final with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(9).

Eubanks squared off against fourth seed Adrian Mannarino in the title bout. The American brought his best tennis to get a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 victory over the Frenchman to lift his maiden ATP title.

He later replicated his high-quality tennis at Wimbledon, where he upset Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal where he lost to Daniil Medvedev.