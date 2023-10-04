Stefanos Tsitsipas recently revealed that watching American films has given him hope for a happy ending to his 2023 season.

Tsitsipas has been going through a rough patch since the French Open this year. Except for the Los Cabos Open, he has not been able to go past the pre-quarterfinals at any tournament he has competed in.

The Greek had a promising start to the year with a runner-up finish at the Australian Open. However, following a loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the French Open, Tsitsipas has failed to get into the groove.

The 25-year-old was unable to convert positive starts during his grasscourt campaign. He bowed in the pre-quarterfinal stage at every grass tournament, including the Stuttgart Open, Halle Open, Mallorca Open, and Wimbledon Championships.

His performances worsened during the North American hard-court swing as the fourth seed crashed out of the US Open with a disappointing loss to unseeded Dominic Stricker in the second round.

More recently, Tsitsipas was shown the door in the opening round of the China Open by Chile's Nicolas Jarry, who won in straight sets to tip the head-to-head 3-2 in his favor.

The World No. 5, however, remains optimistic about ending the year on a positive note. During an interview with Tennis TV, he amusingly compared his season to the typical plot of American movies.

"I think it’s the normal progression of life and it’s the normal progression of any American movie that you watched. It kind of ends with a happy ending so I’m looking for my happy ending this season," he said.

Tsitsipas stated that watching American movies has helped him approach his game with a positive mindset.

"I’ve been watching a lot of American movies lately and that keeps my hopes up and adds a lot of faith and a lot of positivity on my mind," he added.

Expand Tweet

"I don't watch many Chinese movies to be honest" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas

During the interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas said that he does not watch Chinese movies. The Greek wondered if what he said about drawing inspiration from American movies was incorrect as he was currently sitting in China.

"I know you [moderator] didn’t expect that answer right. Did I say something incorrect… I feel like I don’t know if I’m promoting American movies maybe I should be promoting the local ones. I don’t watch many Chinese movies to be honest," he joked.

Tsitsipas is set to play his first singles match in the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 7. The fourth seed will also be in action in the men's doubles, where is partnering with Robin Haase and is set to take on the American pair of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons in the opening round.