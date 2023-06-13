Former professional and tennis coach Rennae Stubbs described Nick Kyrgios' comeback match at the 2023 Stuttgart Open as unprofessional.

Kyrgios came back after a series of injuries to play his first match of 2023 at the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday, June 13. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist lost to Yibing Wu in the first round of the tournament, 5-7, 3-6.

The deciding moment of the first set happened in the last two games. Kyrgios first failed to capitalize on a break point at 5-5 and got broken in the following game.

Stubbs compared Kyrgios' match with 42-year-old Venus Williams' comeback, who lost to Celine Naef in the first round of the 2023 S-Hertogenbosch Open.

"Watching Venus, a 40 plus year old (5x Wimbledon champ) busting her ass to win a match and losing in 3 sets and then seeing Nick Kyrgios basically tank a game to lose a set, is the part where respect is earned," Stubbs wrote on Twitter.

After losing the first set, it took the World No. 25 Kyrgios just 27 minutes to lose the second one (6:3). Venus Williams, on the other hand, battled it out with the 17-year-old Swiss for more than two hours and three sets.

Stubbs' comments were called into question by a fan on social media, who called the coach's take "horrible."

"Please Rennae, this is a horrible take. NK is coming off serious knee surgery and cannot move well at all right now, you'd realize that if you were actually watching and not just reporting based on checking the scores. Do better," the fan wrote.

Stubbs was quick to shut down that argument, replying:

"I'm watching the match chief. If you're injured stop! If you're not at 100% don't keep playing. Thanks for the advice though pal," Stubbs wrote.

Nick Kyrgios takes credit for Novak Djokovic's historic French Open title

Nick Kyrgios had his fun after Novak Djokovic won the third French Open title of his career and a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, in the final of the 2023 French Open, and Kyrgios was quick to comment on the same. The Australian posted a photo of himself and the Serb talking during practice on a clay court, saying:

"Congratulations Novak Djokovic from you asking me advice on the clay to again winning the French open. Proud of you mate, I’m here anytime, love coach Kygs," Kyrgios joked.

Interestingly enough, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have never met in a clay court match, with all three of their battles being on either hard court or grass.

The World No. 1 won their last duel in the Wimbledon 2022 final, but the Australian was victorious in the first two, played in Acapulco and Indian Wells in 2017.

