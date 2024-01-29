Maria Sharapova recently congratulated Jannik Sinner on his Australian Open triumph by sharing a hilarious video of the duo dancing to Deck the Halls.

Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-set thriller in which he came back from two sets down to defeat the Russian 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title. Sinner defeated three top 5 players en route to the title, defeating Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic, and Medvedev.

Tennis fraternity from all over the world sent their congratulatory messages to the Italian on his victory, but Sinner received a rather unique message from former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova.

The Russian shared a hilarious video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the duo can be seen dancing to the Christmas song 'Deck the Halls' while donning matching reindeer headbands. Sharapova posted the video with a caption stating that she knew that the Italian would regret making the video one day and congratulated Sinner on his victory.

"I knew that one day you’ll regret this 🤣🤣 Congrats Champ!! patience, poise & class 🏆👏🏻."

This video left fans in splits as they reacted to the hilarious video of the dancing duo. One particular fan called out Sharapova for doing Sinner dirty by posting the video. They felt that this move was a classic nasty elder sister maneuver and had a nice laugh about it.

"Way to do the Champ DIRTY, Sharapova. Shameless. Nasty Big Sister move," the fan wrote.

Another fan poked fun at the duo telling them that they should go to Broadway if they ever get tired of tennis before calling them legends.

"You two should go to broadway when you get tired of tennis. Legends"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

A look at Maria Sharapova's Australian Open title run

Maria Sharapova with the 2008 Australian Open title

Maria Sharapova won the Australian Open in 2008, her third Major title at the time. She also became the first Russian to win the title.

Sharapova entered the tournament as the fifth seed and didn't drop a single set or face a tiebreaker in her title run. En route to winning the title, the Russian defeated the first seed Justine Henin in the quarterfinals and the third seed Jelena Jankovic in the semifinals.

In the finals, she faced the number four seed Ana Ivanovic. After winning a tough first set, the Russian comfortably took the second set to defeat Ivanovic 7-5, 6-3 to lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.