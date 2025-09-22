  • home icon
  • Tennis
  "Way too good" - Ons Jabeur, Billie Jean King, Katie Boulter & others laud Jasmine Paolini & Team Italy as they beat USA to defend BJK Cup title

"Way too good" - Ons Jabeur, Billie Jean King, Katie Boulter & others laud Jasmine Paolini & Team Italy as they beat USA to defend BJK Cup title

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 22, 2025 03:57 GMT
Ons Jabeur, Billie Jean King, Katie Boulter &amp; others laud Jasmine Paolini &amp; Team Italy as they beat USA to defend BJK Cup title. Credit: GETTY
Ons Jabeur, Billie Jean King, Katie Boulter & others laud Jasmine Paolini & Team Italy as they beat USA to defend BJK Cup title. Credit: GETTY

Katie Boulter, Ons Jabeur and several others reacted to the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen, where Jasmine Paolini's Italy successfully defended its crown, defeating the United States 2-0 to win its sixth title.

Thanks to key singles victories from Elisabetta Cocciaretto (beating Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-4) and Paolini (beating Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2), Italy showed the world its dominance in the women's tennis showcase.

After the matches, Paolini posted photos of the team lifting the Billie Jean King Cup. The Italian women's tennis team also comprised Sara Errani, Lucia Bronzetti, Martina Trevisan and captain Tathiana Garbin.

"ITALIA CAMPIONE DEL MONDO 🏆🏆🇮🇹" Paolini captioned the post.
Several women tennis stars reacted to the Billie Jean King Cup win. Ons Jabeur celebrated Italy's win in the comments section:

"forza italia ❤️"

Katie Boulter also cheered Italy, affirming their dominance in the tournament. She wrote:

"Way too good 👏"

Italian actor Max Giusti also reacted in the comments section. He wrote:

"Mannaggia a te!! Quanti pianti!!! ❤️ Ma di felicità però!!😜😜😜"
Tennis legend Billie Jean King also lauded Italy after emerging as champions. She wrote:

"Congratulations to the 2025 World Champions of the Billie Jean King, Team Italy!"
Jasmine Paolini reveals Team Italy's feelings after winning BJK Cup

Italy jumped to a good start, thanks to Elisabetta Cocciaretto's early win, putting the pressure on the U.S. from the get-go. Then came an important draw pitting Italy's No. 1 player, Jasmine Paolini, against Jessica Pegula. Interestingly, Paolini's victory over Pegula was her first vs. her in six attempts. After winning the match and, therefore, the tournament, Paolini said:

"It's an unbelievable feeling. Today was a really tough match. We're really happy and proud of ourselves, of our team. It's a great day for Italy."

Paolini also spoke about the surprise and specialness of the win. She added:

“It’s been a really great week and it’s always amazing to play in this competition … I just want to thank everybody, it was unbelievable.
"It was so tough, this year we played amazing teams, they are very strong and today against the United States, we didn’t expect to win so we’re really happy about this win … I don’t know, it’s even more special this year than last year. It’s different, but honestly I didn’t expect it.”

With the win, Italy becomes the first country since the Czech Republic (2014-16) to win consecutive BJK Cups.

Edited by Krutik Jain
