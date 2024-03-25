Katie Boulter recently teased her boyfriend Alex de Minaur over choosing Bob Marley's song 'Sun is Shining' while being a contestant at the rain-hit Miami Open 2024.

Boulter and de Minaur have been seeing each other since 2020. They are often seen cheering each other on from the stands on the tour. Moreover, the two paired up in the mixed doubles category at the Wimbledon Championships in 2023 and earned a win.

The two defeated the all-Australian duo of Storm Hunter and John Peers in the opening round before faltering against Xu Yifan and Joran Vliegen in the next match.

The tennis couple is currently in Florida, USA, for the Miami Open 2024. Boulter has reached the third round already with wins over Brenda Fruhvirtova (walkover) and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

On the other hand, de Minaur began his campaign with a second-round victory over South Korea's Kwon Soon-Woo on Sunday, March 24.

After the win, the Aussie took to Instagram to share a few moments about his match on Sunday. He trumped Kwon 6-3, 6-2 under overcast conditions as Miami Gardens has been hit by persistent rains causing delays in the schedule.

Alex de Minaur, however, seemed content with his performance as the rain briefly stopped for his match against Kwon. He posted a carousel on Instagram and wrote:

"Finally sunny in the 305 [Miami area code]"

The World No. 10 ironically added to his post the music from Bob Marley's 1971 hit single 'Sun is Shining'. The lyrics from the verse that he picked are:

"Sun is shining, the weather is sweet, yeah

Make you wanna move your dancing feet now

To the rescue, here I am

Want you to know, y'all, can you understand?"

Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter dropped a comment seemingly disapproving of his choice of song.

"Way too pleased with yourself about this song," Katie Boulter wrote while posting 'palm in the face' and 'rolling eyes' emojis.

A screenshot of Katie Boulter's comment on Alex de Minaur's Instagram post.

Katie Boulter set to play against Victoria Azarenka next, Alex de Minaur takes on Jan-Lennard Stuff at Miami Open 2024

Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter will take on Belarusia's Victoria Azarenka on Monday, March 25, for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open 2024. Notably, it will be her first-ever on-court meeting with Azarenka. The Belarusian has defeated Peyton Stearns and Zheng Qinwen to reach the fourth round.

On the other hand, Alex de Minaur will be locked in a battle with Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in his third-round match on Monday. Struff is the 24th seed in Miami this year. He overcame fellow German Daniel Altmaier in his opener.

Alex de Minaur and Struff have played against each other four times on the ATP Tour thus far. They first met at the Indian Wells Masters 2018, where de Minaur clinched a win. Their head-to-head currently stands at 2-2.