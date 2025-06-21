"We had an amazing time"- Paula Badosa reveals why her & boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' pre-Wimbledon Ibiza trip was "very important" for them

Paula Badosa opened up about how professional tennis players need to take time off from their hectic tennis schedule to recharge. The Spaniard discussed the importance of downtime while recounting her vacation in Ibiza with her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas.

During an interview with Tenni Channel at the Berlin Tennis Open, Paula Badosa admitted that the Ibiza vacation was vital for both her and Tsitsipas. She admitted that a mere 2-3 days of rest between events was sufficient and much-needed. There is not much time between the French Open and Wimbledon, and Badosa stated that the time spent off-court was important to recover from a Major event and prepare for the upcoming one.

"It was very important for us, especially because the tour is very intense. Having two or three days is enough, but much needed. We’re working hard. It was necessary for us to spend some time outside of the tennis world after a Slam that is very intense and before one that is coming. We had an amazing time," said Badosa in the interview.

Paula Badosa's boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, echoed similar thoughts about the couple's trip to Ibiza. The Greek player stated that he enjoyed exploring a new place and that it provided him an escape from the rigorous tennis schedule and helped him prepare for the grass-court season.

Paula Badosa had to retire from her match in Berlin

Despite the trip and rest, Paula Badosa's campaign at the Berlin Tennis Open came to an end prematurely as she had to retire due to injury against Wang Xinyu in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard had made an encouraging start in the event, winning against the likes of Eva Lys and Emma Navarro. The injury also led Badosa to withdraw from the doubles competition alongside Ons Jabeur, as the duo were slated to face the top-seeded pair of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in the semifinal.

Grass remains one surface where Badosa has yet to show her full potential. She has not reached a final on the surface either on the main Tour or on the lower-level ITF Tours. Her best Wimbledon result has been reaching the fourth round, which she did last year, losing against Donna Vekic.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas has not fared any better on the grass as well. Despite starting a new coaching collaboration with Goran Ivanisevic, the Greek player lost against Alex Micheslen in the second round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

