We asked AI to predict the Indian Wells 2025 women's singles champion: Here's what it had to say ft. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys

The WTA Tour heads to California for the BNP Paribas Open 2025, also known as the Indian Wells Open. The season's third WTA 1000 tournament will be held from March 5-16. Amanda Anisimova won the year's first WTA 1000 in Qatar, while teen sensation Mirra Andreeva captured the next one in Dubai.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the fray as the top seed at Indian Wells. Defending champion Iga Swiatek is the second seed, followed by home favorites Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys. The latter is back in action for the first time since winning her maiden Major title at the Australian Open.

As the women get ready for an intense fortnight, we asked Google's Gemini AI to take a shot at predicting this year's victor. It had a few contenders ready to go, starting with Swiatek, citing her excellent track record at the venue. Aside from being the defending champion, she also won the title here in 2022, and was a semifinalist in 2023.

Sabalenka finished as the runner-up here to Elena Rybakina in 2023, and the two are up next on the list of favorites. Gauff, a semifinalist at Indian Wells last year, is also in the mix, along with Keys, who's riding a 12-match winning streak following her title-winning runs at the Australian Open and the Adelaide International.

Gemini AI prediction for the women's singles champion at the Indian Wells Open 2025. (Source: Gemini AI)

The first couple of WTA 1000 tournaments were won by players ranked outside the top 10. While Anisimova and Andreeva aren't unknown entities, the top guns will be keen to restore a sense of order and re-establish their supremacy.

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff aiming to reassert their dominance with a strong showing at Indian Wells 2025

Iga Swiatek is the defending champion at the Indian Wells Open. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff, the top three ranked women in the world, all started the season on a high note. The Belarusian won the title in Brisbane, and came quite close to winning the Australian Open for the third year in a row but fell to Madison Keys in the final.

Gauff led the USA to the United Cup title, and reached the quarterfinals of the season's first Major. Swiatek led Poland to another runner-up finish at the United Cup, and had one foot in the final of the Australian Open. However, she failed to convert a match point against Keys in the semifinals, and was bundled out of the tournament.

It all went downhill for the trio during the Middle East swing. Gauff didn't win a match in either Qatar or Dubai, while Sabalenka won only one match across both tournaments. Swiatek performed better than them, with a semifinal showing in Qatar and a quarterfinal appearance in Dubai.

However, Swiatek hasn't reached a final since winning the French Open last year. The tour's leading ladies will now be hoping for a reversal of fortunes at a venue where they're performed well in the past.

