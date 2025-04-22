We asked AI to predict the Madrid Open 2025 women's singles champion: Here's what it had to say ft. Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula

The top stars of the WTA Tour have gathered in Spain for the Madrid Open 2025. The clay swing's first WTA 1000 tournament will take place from April 22 to May 4. As the leading players of the women's tour get ready to mount a challenge for the title, we asked Google's Gemini AI to put together a list of the leading contenders for the winner's trophy.
The AI's top choice was World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, citing her strong record in Madrid. She won the title in 2021 and 2023, and a third title slipped out of her grasp after she blew three championship points in last year's final. She has been in great form over the past few weeks, winning the Miami Open and finishing as the runner-up at the recently concluded Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek was next on the AI's radar. A formidable clay court player, she's on top of the list to win every tournament on the surface. Jessica Pegula's consistency makes her a threat to win as well. She was also the runner-up here three years ago.
While Coco Gauff's recent results haven't lived up to her lofty standards, the AI still considered her a contender based on her past results. Elena Rybakina has also proven herself on clay, winning the Italian Open two years ago. She could make a deep run in Madrid too.
Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys has been one of the in-form players this year. She made the semifinals in Madrid last year and could go all the way this time. Lastly, Jelena Ostapenko, who took home the title in Stuttgart a couple of days ago, is another favorite to triumph in the Spanish capital as per the AI.
Aryna Sabalenka seeking to equal Petra Kvitova's record of three titles at the Madrid Open
Petra Kvitova holds the record for most women's singles titles at the Madrid Open with three. She claimed the first of her three titles in 2011, followed by subsequent victories in 2015 and 2018. She's in the draw this year as well, continuing her comeback following her birth of her first child.
Aryna Sabalenka came incredibly close to matching Kvitova's trophy haul in Madrid last year. However, as mentioned earlier, she squandered three championship points in the final against Iga Swiatek to concede the title to her younger rival.
Sabalenka's two trophies at the Madrid Open puts her in a tie with Serena Williams and Simona Halep. She could break this tie and equal Kvitova's record of three titles by hoisting the winner's trophy this year.