We asked AI to predict the Madrid Open 2025 women's singles champion: Here's what it had to say ft. Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula

The top stars of the WTA Tour have gathered in Spain for the Madrid Open 2025. The clay swing's first WTA 1000 tournament will take place from April 22 to May 4. As the leading players of the women's tour get ready to mount a challenge for the title, we asked Google's Gemini AI to put together a list of the leading contenders for the winner's trophy.

Ad

The AI's top choice was World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, citing her strong record in Madrid. She won the title in 2021 and 2023, and a third title slipped out of her grasp after she blew three championship points in last year's final. She has been in great form over the past few weeks, winning the Miami Open and finishing as the runner-up at the recently concluded Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek was next on the AI's radar. A formidable clay court player, she's on top of the list to win every tournament on the surface. Jessica Pegula's consistency makes her a threat to win as well. She was also the runner-up here three years ago.

Ad

Trending

While Coco Gauff's recent results haven't lived up to her lofty standards, the AI still considered her a contender based on her past results. Elena Rybakina has also proven herself on clay, winning the Italian Open two years ago. She could make a deep run in Madrid too.

Gemini AI prediction for the winner of women's singles title at the Madrid Open 2025.

Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys has been one of the in-form players this year. She made the semifinals in Madrid last year and could go all the way this time. Lastly, Jelena Ostapenko, who took home the title in Stuttgart a couple of days ago, is another favorite to triumph in the Spanish capital as per the AI.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka seeking to equal Petra Kvitova's record of three titles at the Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Petra Kvitova holds the record for most women's singles titles at the Madrid Open with three. She claimed the first of her three titles in 2011, followed by subsequent victories in 2015 and 2018. She's in the draw this year as well, continuing her comeback following her birth of her first child.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka came incredibly close to matching Kvitova's trophy haul in Madrid last year. However, as mentioned earlier, she squandered three championship points in the final against Iga Swiatek to concede the title to her younger rival.

Sabalenka's two trophies at the Madrid Open puts her in a tie with Serena Williams and Simona Halep. She could break this tie and equal Kvitova's record of three titles by hoisting the winner's trophy this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More