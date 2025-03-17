We asked AI to predict the Miami Open 2025 women's singles champion: Here's what it had to say ft. Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys

The spring hardcourt season will conclude with the Miami Open 2025. The season's fourth WTA 1000 tournament will get underway from Tuesday, March 18. The tour's leading ladies have all arrived in Miami for the same and the stage is set for another exciting fortnight.

With a slew of title contenders, we asked Google's Gemini AI to narrow down the field and it obliged with a few names. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, the top three women in the world as per the rankings, were among its picks.

Sabalenka and Swiatek have been in better form compared to Gauff in recent weeks. The Belarusian was the runner-up at the recently concluded BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, while the Pole made the semifinals. The American, meanwhile, lost in the fourth round.

Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Elena Rybakina were also on the AI's radar. The latter came quite close to winning the title in 2023 and 2024 but lost to Petra Kvitova and Danielle Collins in the respective finals.

Gemini AI prediction for the Miami Open 2025 women's singles title.

Keys has been in great form and won the Australian Open. Pegula also has a title to her name. Lastly, Mirra Andreeva, the woman of the hour, has also been picked as a strong contender by the AI. She won the last two WTA 1000 events, beating Clara Tauson and Sabalenka in the Dubai and Indian Wells finals respectively. The teenager's red-hot form makes her the favorite to sweep her third WTA 1000 crown on the trot.

Mirra Andreeva aiming to complete the "Sunshine Double" by winning the Miami Open

Mirra Andreeva is the 11th seed at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Only four women have completed the "Sunshine Double", winning the Indian Wells and Miami titles consecutively, in WTA history. Steffi Graf was the first to do so in 1994, and repeated the feat in 1996. She is the only woman to have accomplished this twice.

Kim Clijsters did the next in 2005. More than a decade later, Victoria Azarenka had a resurgence to sweep both titles in 2016. Iga Swiatek's incredible 2022 season saw her capturing both titles in dominant fashion. Mirra Andreeva could join this exclusive list with her triumph at the Miami Open.

Andreeva became the first player to win the Indian Wells title before their 18th birthday since Serena Williams did the same in 1999. The 17-year-old is breaking records at a rapid pace with her current form. Thus, it wouldn't be shocking to see her hoisting the winner's trophy two weeks from now.

