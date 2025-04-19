We asked AI to predict the results of Barcelona Open 2025 SF ft. Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils: Here's what it had to say

The Barcelona Open 2025 semifinals will be contested on Saturday, April 19. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz leads the final four line-up, which also includes Arthur Fils, Holger Rune and Karen Khachanov. On the eve of their semifinal showdown, we asked AI to take a shot at predicting the winners.
Alcaraz will take on Fils for the second week in a row. The two crossed paths in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters last week. The Spaniard rallied from 3-1 down in the deciding set to beat his rival and later went on to win the title as well.
Google's Gemini AI sided with Alcaraz to come out on top yet again. His recent win over Fils and his title-winning run in Monte Carlo stack the deck in his favor. However, it also stated that Fils is a dangerous opponent capable of causing an upset.
As for the other semifinal between Rune and Khachanov, the AI picked the former to prevail over the latter. The Dane ousted defending champion Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals and has a better resume on clay compared to his semifinal opponent, making him the logical choice to win this contest.
Fils, Rune and Khachanov are gunning to advance to their first final at the Barcelona Open. Alcaraz, on the other hand, is seeking his third title at the venue, having won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. He remains the favorite to capture his third title here as well.
Carlos Alcaraz extends his winning streak to 13 matches at the Barcelona Open
Carlos Alcaraz won consecutive titles at the Barcelona Open in 2022 and 2023. Unfortunately, an injury prevented him from completing a hat-trick of titles in 2024. Nevertheless, he has picked up from where he left off this year and has extended his unbeaten run at the tournament to 13 matches.
Alcaraz also hasn't lost a set since losing the first set of his semifinal match against Alex de Minaur in 2022. He has now won 20 consecutive sets as well. His current run at the tournament includes wins over Ethan Quinn, Laslo Djere, and de Minaur in the quarterfinals.
Rafael Nadal was the most recent player to win three titles at the venue. He captured the third of his record 12 titles in Barcelona in 2007. One has to go back all the way to 1984 to find another player with three titles. Mats Wilander captured his third and final title here that year. Alcaraz could join these players if he wins the title on Sunday.