We asked AI to predict the results of Indian Wells 2025 QF ft. Madison Keys vs Belinda Bencic, Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen: Here's what it had to say

The women's singles quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells are set. Among the final eight women left standing in the draw are World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, defending champion Iga Swiatek, and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

All four quarterfinal matches will be contested on Thursday, March 13. As the players get ready to rumble, we asked AI to predict the outcome of the matches. Google's Gemini AI agreed with the consensus regarding Swiatek being the favorite in her match against Zheng Qinwen.

Swiatek's record, both at the WTA 1000 level and against Zheng, backs the prediction. However, the latter still has a shot, and won their previous meeting at last year's Paris Olympics, that too on the Pole's turf at Roland Garros. Keys will face fellow in-form player Belinda Bencic, who upset World No. 3 Coco Gauff, in the quarterfinals.

Keys' 15-match winning streak makes her favorite as per the AI's analysis, though Bencic has beaten enough quality players this year to make her a credible threat. Mirra Andreeva and Elina Svitolina's quarterfinal bout leans in the teen sensation's favor.

Gemini AI's prediction for Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, and Elina Svitolina's matches.

Andreeva won the Dubai Tennis Championships a few weeks ago, and has shown no signs of slowing down at Indian Wells. She's currently on a nine-match winning streak but Svitolina is no pushover, and could give her a run for her money as per the AI. The latter already knocked out World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the fourth round, her 41st win over a top 10 player.

Aryna Sabalenka expected to edge past Liudmila Samsonova at Indian Wells 2025

Aryna Sabalenka at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka was given the edge by AI to win her quarterfinal match against Liudmila Samsonova at Indian Wells. While it did credit the latter as a formidable opponent, its analysis still sided with the World No. 1 to emerge victorious.

Gemini AI's predictions for the quarterfinal match between Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova.

Sabalenka won her most recent meeting against Samsonova at last year's Cincinnati Open in straight sets. She didn't drop her serve even once during that contest, and went on to win the title as well. Their rivalry is otherwise tied at 2-2, with all of their matches being contested on hardcourts.

The AI's predictions aren't foolproof as per its own admission. While most of the predictions are aligned with reality, the final outcome could certainly be different.

