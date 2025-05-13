We asked AI to predict the results of Italian Open 2025 QF ft Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva, Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen: Here's what it had to say

The women's singles quarterfinals are locked in at the Italian Open 2025. The final eight women will battle it out over two days (May 13-14) for a spot in the semifinals. As players aim to continue their quest for glory in Rome, we asked Google's Gemini AI to predict the outcome of all four quarterfinal matches.

Ad

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on eighth seed Zheng Qinwen. The Belarusian has been in fine form for the past few months. She recently won the Madrid Open and has reached the final of her past four tournaments. She has a 22-2 record since the start of March and has also won all six of her prior meetings against Zheng.

Considering her current form and record against Zheng, the AI chose Sabalenka to come out on top. The Chinese youngster did snap her similar losing streak against Iga Swiatek to beat her at last year's Paris Olympics en route to the gold medal, so there's a slight chance at another upset. Nevertheless, the World No. 1 is the heavy favorite.

Ad

Trending

Coco Gauff has ensured that she will leave Rome as the new World No. 2 thanks to her run here. She will face teen star Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the last four. She recently beat the teenager en route to the final of the Madrid Open and improved her record in this rivalry to 3-0.

Gemini AI predictions for the Italian Open 2025 women's quarterfinals.

The AI favored Gauff to win this showdown as well, though it did give Andreeva a fighting chance. While the teenager won a couple of WTA 1000 tournaments earlier this year, she's yet to showcase the same level of dominance on clay thus far.

Ad

Elina Svitolina bidding to claim her third title at the Italian Open

Elina Svitolina at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Elina Svitolina is the only former Italian Open champion left in the draw. She won back-to-back titles in Rome in 2017 and 2018. She will lock horns with Peyton Stearns in the quarterfinals this time. The latter is making her tournament debut and is through to the last eight at the WTA 1000 level for the second time.

Ad

Even though Stearns has beaten the likes of Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka to get this far, the AI picked Svitolina to win this duel. The latter's record in Rome, coupled with her overall success on clay, gives her a huge advantage in this match-up.

Gemini AI prediction for Italian Open 2025 women's singles quarterfinals.

Lastly, the AI chose Jasmine Paolini to beat Diana Shnaider in their quarterfinal showdown. Neither player has lost a set so far. However, the Italian won their previous and only encounter at the Australian Open 2024. Coupled with her strong record at the WTA 1000 level, she has a better shot at winning this encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More