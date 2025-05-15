We asked AI to predict the results of Italian Open 2025 SF ft. Coco Gauff vs Zheng Qinwen: Here's what it had to say

The women's singles semifinals of the Italian Open 2025 will be contested on Thursday, May 15. Top 10 players Coco Gauff, Zheng Qinwen and Jasmine Paolini, along with rising American star Peyton Stearns are the final four women left in Rome. With the players vying for a spot in the final, we asked Google's Gemini AI to predict the outcome of the matches.

Paolini and Stearns will lock horns in the first semifinal of the day. Paolini beat Diana Shnaider in three sets in the previous round, the only time she has conceded a set in the tournament so far. Stearns, meanwhile, edged past Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina in a third set tie-break in the last three rounds.

Paolini's consistency and relatively easier path to the last four, coupled with the support of the home crowd, caused the AI to back her. However, Stearns' fortitude and powerful game has the potential to cause another upset in Rome according to the AI.

Gauff needed three sets to fight past Victoria Mboko in her opener and has looked quite sharp since then. She beat Mirra Andreeva in two tight sets in the quarterfinals. Zheng hasn't lost a set so far and toppled World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the previous round. It marked her first win against the Belarusian after losing their previous six meetings.

Gemini AI prediction for the Italian Open 2025 women's semifinals.

While both players are in good form, the AI ultimately gave Gauff a slight edge to win this encounter. This was mainly due to her prior wins against the Chinese player. She beat her in last year's Italian Open quarterfinals in straight sets and followed it up with a three-set win in the summit clash of the WTA Finals at the end of the season.

However, the AI still gave Zheng a fighting chance, especially in light of her win over Sabalenka. Ultimately, it will come down to who has a better grip on their nerves and gives it their best.

Coco Gauff, Zheng Qinwen and others bidding to reach their first Italian Open final

Coco Gauff at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

All four semifinalists at the Italian Open 2025 are gunning to reach their first final at the venue. This will be Coco Gauff's third semifinal appearance in Rome. She previously missed out on making the final courtesy of Iga Swiatek, who beat her both times in the semifinals.

Zheng Qinwen, Jasmine Paolini and Peyton Stearns have made the last four here for the first time. The American has reached the semifinals of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career.

Zheng's only final at the WTA 1000 level came at the Wuhan Open 2024, which she lost to Aryna Sabalenka. Paolini won her only final at this level in Dubai last year. She's aiming to be the first woman to reach the final from the host country since Sara Errani did so in 2014.

