We asked AI to predict the results of Munich 2025 SF ft. Ben Shelton vs Francisco Cerundolo: Here's what it had to say

Top seed Alexander Zverev and second seed Ben Shelton have both made the semifinals of the BMW Open 2025 in Munich, along with Francisco Cerundolo and Fabian Marozsan. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, April 19.

Zverev rallied from the brink of defeat to beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Shelton saved a couple of match points in the first round and hasn't dropped a set since then. Cerundolo and Marozsan haven't lost a set all week.

As players look to battle it out in the BMW Open semifinals, we asked AI to predict the outcome of today's matches. Google's Gemini AI gave Cerundolo a slight edge in his semifinal showdown against Shelton. The Argentine's 71-45 career record on clay, along with two titles on the surface and three runner-up finishes, tip the scales in his favor.

While Shelton won his maiden and so far only title on clay in Houston last year, his career record on the surface still stands at 13-12. Even though he's slowly improving, he could find himself on the backfoot against Cerundolo. However, he did win their previous meeting at last year's BNP Paribas Open.

Home favorite Zverev will face Marozsan in the other semifinal. The German's two titles at the BMW Open, as well as a host of other accomplishments, led the AI to pick the top seed to win this encounter. He also won their only meeting in this match-up at last year's Miami Open in straight sets.

Gemini AI's predictions for the semifinal matches at the BMW Open 2025 in Munich.

All four players are vying to win their first title of the season. Zverev and Cerundolo were the finalists at the Australian Open and the Argentina Open earlier this year. Shelton hasn't reached a final this year, while Marozsan hasn't advanced to one in his career so far.

Ben Shelton inching closer to a second career title on clay

Ben Shelton at the BMW Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ben Shelton's debut clay season in 2023 was quite disappointing. He posted a 2-7 record on the surface that year and concluded his time on the red dirt with a five-match losing streak.

Shelton improved considerably in 2024, winning his maiden title on clay in Houston and reaching the third round of the French Open. He wrapped up his clay swing with an 8-4 record last year.

The American commenced his time on clay this year with a first-round exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters. He has rebounded quickly from that with his run in Munich and has put himself two wins away from another title on clay. Given his rapid improvement on the surface, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him standing with the winner's trophy on Sunday.

