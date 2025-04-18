We asked AI to predict the results of Stuttgart 2025 QF ft. Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini, Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko: Here's what it had to say

The quarterfinal line-up is locked in at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 in Stuttgart. All four matches will take place on Saturday, April 19. Despite a couple of upsets, including that of the in-form Mirra Andreeva, all top four seeds have advanced to the last eight.

As players aim to move another step closer to the championship round, we asked Google's Gemini AI to take a shot at who would make it through the quarterfinals unscathed. Second seed Iga Swiatek, a two-time winner at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, will face her nemesis Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals, who leads their rivalry 5-0.

Swiatek beat Jana Fett 6-2, 6-2 in the second round, while Ostapenko toppled seventh seed Emma Navarro 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the previous round. The AI gave the Latvian a slight edge given her clean slate in this match-up. However, the Pole is the best clay court player of her generation, so there's a chance that she could use her preferred surface to snap her losing skid.

The AI picked Coco Gauff to win her quarterfinal duel against Jasmine Paolini. The American scored a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over Ella Seidel in the previous round and has a 2-0 record against the Italian.

Gemini AI's predictions for Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff's matches at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025.

However, Paolini's meteoric rise over the past year could result in a tough time for Gauff on this occasion. This will be their first meeting on clay, with both of their previous matches being on hardcourts.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula aiming to extend their unbeaten run at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Aryna Sabalenka at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula both arrived in Stuttgart on the heels of a title-winning run. The former won the Miami Open, while the latter was crowned as the champion at the Charleston Open.

Sabalenka has advanced to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart without playing a match. After a first-round bye, she received a walkover from Anastasia Potapova to make the last eight. She will face Elise Mertens for a spot in the semifinals.

Sabalenka was the AI's clear choice to win this match. She has an 8-2 record against Mertens and given her recent title in Miami, she has been in great form as well.

Gemini AI's picks for Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula's matches at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025.

However, the AI was torn between picking the winner of the remaining quarterfinal between Pegula and Ekaterina Alexandrova. Their head-to-head is tied at 2-2 and while the American is on a six-match winning streak, the Russian is riding high after eliminating sixth seed Mirra Andreeva in Stuttgart.

Pegula has performed better than Alexandrova on clay, so that gives her a slim edge. However, the AI felt that the latter was still capable of pulling off another upset win.

