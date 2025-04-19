We asked AI to predict the winner of Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Munich Open final 2025: Here's what it had to say

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will take on Ben Shelton in the final of the Munich Open on Sunday (April 20, 2025). Zverev leads the head-to-head against the American 1-0 and defeated him last year at the Cincinnati Open.

Zverev has made a hot and cold start to the season by amassing a runner-up finish in the Australian Open and early exits in Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo. He also reached the quarterfinal of the Rio Open but lost to Francisco Comesana in three sets.

The German No. 1 started his campaign in Munich by eliminating Daniel Altmaier and Tallon Griekspoor in the first few rounds. He then brushed aside Fabian Marozsan in the semifinal 7-6(3), 6-3.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton has made a positive start to the season by garnering 14 wins from 21 matches, including a semifinal run in the Australian Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open but lost to Jack Draper in straight sets.

The American entered Munich after a first-round exit in Monte-Carlo. He started his campaign by edging past Botic Van De Zandschulp and Luciano Darderi in the first few rounds and then held his nerve against Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinal. Shelton defeated the Argentine Cerundolo in three sets 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-4.

Without further ado, let's take a look at AI's prediction for the winner in the Munich Open final. As per Google's Gemini AI, Alexander Zverev is the favorite to win the title this year.

Here are the three reasons why:

First, Zverev's excellent record on clay. He has eight titles to his name on the surface, including four Masters 1000 crowns in Madrid (2) and Rome (2).

Second, Zverev's crowd support in Munich. Hailing from Germany, he will have the majority crowd behind him in the final on Sunday.

Third, the top seed's superior ranking and remarkable form in Munich. He has only dropped one set at the event so far and has won close to 77% of his first serve points.

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Munich Open - Image Source: Gemini AI

Alexander Zverev is one win away from claiming his third title at the Munich Open

Zverev in action at the ATP Tour - Munich. - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev is making his 11th appearance at the Munich Open this year. He is a two-time champion at the event, claiming the honours in 2017 and 2018.

Zverev won his maiden title in Munich by defeating Guido Pella in straight sets in 2017. He then successfully defended his title the following year and outsmarted Philipp Kohlschreiber in the final 6-3, 6-3.

The German has a chance to capture his third title on Sunday against Ben Shelton. He has never faced the American on clay but will be eager to do the business.

Shelton and Zverev are scheduled to play in the afternoon session on Sunday (April 20, 2025).

