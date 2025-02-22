We asked AI to predict the winner of Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper Qatar Open 2025 final: Here's what it had to say

In a field with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the final of the Qatar Open 2025 will feature two different talented players, Andrey Rublev and Jack Draper. Both have had their ups and downs this year for different reasons but have rediscovered their groove here.

Ad

Rublev had a 4-4 record for the season prior to arriving in Doha. After having only four wins over seven weeks, he has now registered four wins in a row to get to the final. Injury woes once again plagued Draper, and this is just his second tournament of the season. However, he has wasted no time in finding his top form.

As the two prepare to fight for the trophy, we asked AI to take a guess regarding the outcome of the final. Google's Gemini AI didn't back a particular player, and gave a list of reasons as to why either player could come out on top. It cited Rublev's prior triumph at the Qatar Open, and his perfect 3-0 record against Draper as the main factors working in his favor.

Ad

Trending

Gemini AI prediction for the Qatar Open 2025 final between Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper. (Source: Gemini AI)

However, it also stated that Draper has improved since their last meeting, thus reducing the importance of their head-to-head. Since their previous encounter at the US Open 2023, Draper has won his first two career titles, reached the semifinals of the US Open 2024, and cracked the top 15 of the ATP rankings. Unlike their previous matches, this one could go down to the wire.

Ad

Andrey Rublev gunning to win the Qatar Open for the second time in his career

Andrey Rublev at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

A title at the Qatar Open would be the 17th of Andrey Rublev's career. He previously triumphed at the venue in 2020, and has won a total of five titles at the ATP 500 level, along with a couple of Masters 1000 titles as well. After losing his first two career finals, Jack Draper finally nabbed his maiden title at last year's Boss Open in Stuttgart.

Ad

Draper captured his second title later in the year in Vienna, his first at the ATP 500 level. Winning the title here would put him a few points away from making his top 10 debut in the ATP rankings. He has already assured himself of a new career high of No. 12 when the rankings are updated on Monday. A title would help him rise to No. 11, leaving him 110 points behind Tommy Paul, the World No. 10.

With a couple of Masters 1000 tournaments lined up in March, Draper could make his top 10 debut in the coming weeks based on his form. Rublev was in danger of dropping out of the top 10 following his tepid start to the season but has given himself some breathing room with a run to the final. Winning the Qatar Open would be even more beneficial to his cause.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback