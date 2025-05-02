We asked AI to predict the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff Madrid Open 2025 Final: Here's what it had to say

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with her familiar rival Coco Gauff in the final of the Madrid Open 2025 on Saturday, May 3. The former beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals, while the latter ousted defending champion Iga Swiatek with a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Gauff previously beat the likes of Mirra Andreeva and Belinda Bencic in Madrid as well to reach her first final at the venue. Sabalenka defeated Marta Kostyuk and Elise Mertens among others to book her spot in the summit clash here for the third consecutive year. As they get ready to duke it out for the title, we asked Google's Gemini AI to take a shot at predicting the champion.
The AI gave Gauff a slim edge to win the title, citing her impressive win over Swiatek coupled with her narrow 5-4 head-to-head advantage over Sabalenka. She also won their only prior encounter on clay at the Italian Open 2021 and their previous meeting at the WTA Finals 2024.
Nevertheless, it expects this to be a closely contested final, considering Sabalenka's form in recent weeks and her strong record in the Spanish capital. She previously hoisted the winner's trophy here in 2021 and 2023. Most of their matches have been competitive in the past and with a title up for grabs, this could be another fight to the finish.
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff to renew their rivalry in the Madrid Open 2025 final
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will contest their first match against each other this year in the final of the Madrid Open 2025. They crossed paths three times last year, with the Belarusian holding a 2-1 record.
Sabalenka first came out on top in the semifinals of the Australian Open in straight sets. She next rallied from a set down to beat Gauff in the semifinals of the Wuhan Open. She also won both of those tournaments. The American snapped her losing skid with a win in the semifinals of the WTA Finals, which she went on to win as well.
Of their previous nine meetings, only once have the two faced off in a final before. Sabalenka claimed the first set when they met in the US Open 2023 final but Gauff staged a comeback to capture her maiden Major title. The two have usually produced a stellar display of tennis when up against each other and their Madrid Open showdown is expected to unfold similarly.