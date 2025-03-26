We asked AI to predict the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini Miami Open 2025 SF match: Here's what it had to say

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with her fellow top 10 cohort Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the Miami Open 2025 on Thursday, March 27. The top seed previously ousted defending champion Danielle Collins in the fourth round, and beat ninth seed Zheng Qinwen 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

Paolini staged a comeback to beat four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round. She had an easy day at the office in the quarterfinals, scoring a 6-3, 6-2 win over Magda Linette. With both of them vying for a spot in the summit clash, we asked AI to take a shot at predicting the winner of this contest.

While Google's Gemini AI was cautious about predicting the winner, citing various factors that could affect the outcome. However, it ultimately sided with Sabalenka on account of her ranking, which is nothing but a reflection of her strong performances over the past seasons. She has been ranked in the top three of the WTA rankings since the start of 2023.

Gemini AI's prediction for the semifinal match between Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini.

Sabalenka and Paolini have advanced to the last four in Miami for the first time. The latter also became the first woman from her country to make it this far at the venue. Both will be keen to continue their good run of form by booking their place in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka gunning to reach her first Miami Open final

Aryna Sabalenka at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka started the season on a high with a title in Brisbane but has suffered heartbreaking losses in a couple of finals since then. A third consecutive title at the Australian Open was well within her reach but she lost to Madison Keys in a three-set thriller in the final.

After a couple of underwhelming results in the Middle East, Sabalenka recovered to reach the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Mirra Andreeva stood between her and the title, which ultimately slipped from her grasp after she blew a one-set lead.

Sabalenka will be keen to exorcise the bitter memories of those losses by first reaching the final of the Miami Open, and then winning the title. She won her previous two matches against Paolini in straight sets and given her form, another win doesn't seem too far-fetched for her.

Awaiting Sabalenka in the final could be one of Iga Swiatek, Alexandra Eala, Jessica Pegula or Emma Raducanu. The remaining two quarterfinals of the Miami Open will be contested on Wednesday, March 26.

