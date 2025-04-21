We asked AI to predict the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostepenko Stuttgart Open final 2025: Here's what it had to say

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the Stuttgart Open. She leads the head-to-head against the Latvian 3-0 and recently defeated her in the 2024 Italian Open.

Sabalenka is the player to beat in women's tennis at the moment. She's made a remarkable start to the season by chalking up 25 wins from 29 matches, including title-winning runs in the Brisbane International and the Miami Open. She also reached the final of the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open but couldn't come out on top in either of the two events.

The Belarusian started her clay court swing in Stuttgart with a walkover win against Anastasia Potapova in the second round. She then defeated Elise Mertens and Jasmine Paolini en route to the final. Sabalenka triumphed over the Italian Paolini in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko, meanwhile, is a tricky customer on the women's tour. The Latvian has amassed 11 wins from 20 matches this year, including a runner-up finish in the Qatar Open. She also reached the third round of the Charleston Open but lost to Danielle Collins in straight sets.

Ostapenko started her campaign in Stuttgart with a confident performance against Dayana Yastremska. She then overpowered Emma Navarro, Iga Swiatek, and Ekaterina Alexandrova en route to the final. The 27-year-old defeated the Russian Alexandrova in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

On that note, let's take a look at AI's prediction for the upcoming final in the Stuttgart Open. As per Google's Gemini AI, Aryna Sabalenka has a better chance of winning the final.

Here are the three key reasons why:

First, Sabalenka's dominant head-to-head record against Ostapenko. She has also never lost to her opposite number on clay.

Second, Sabalenka's current form and superior ranking on tour. She has only registered four losses in the last four months and is arguably the best player in the world at the moment.

Third, Sabalenka's experience in the Stuttgart Open final. This is her fourth final at the clay court event in the last five years.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko - Image Source - Google Gemini

Aryna Sabalenka has lost in the Stuttgart Open final three times in the last five years

Sabalenka plays a forehand in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka is making her fifth appearance in the Stuttgart Open this year. She is through to her fourth final in the last five years.

The Belarusian has been on the receiving end of three finals in the Stuttgart Open. She secured a runner-up finish at the event in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Two of those three losses in the final have come against her near-rival, Iga Swiatek (2022, 2023). Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty also denied her a title in 2021.

The 26-year-old will have a chance to claim her first trophy this year. She is scheduled to play Jelena Ostapenko in the afternoon session on Monday (April 21, 2025).

