We asked AI to predict the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula Miami Open 2025 Final: Here's what it had to say

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will square off against fellow top 10 player Jessica Pegula in the final of the Miami Open 2025 on Saturday, March 29. The top seed continued her scintillating form to score an easy 6-2, 6-2 win over sixth seed Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals.

Pegula, meanwhile, was thoroughly tested by teen phenom Alexandra Eala in her semifinal bout. However, the veteran had the last laugh in the end, putting an end to the youngster's run with a 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 win. With the women's singles title at the Miami Open on the line, we asked AI to take a shot at predicting who will lift the winner's trophy on Saturday.

Google's Gemini AI picked Sabalenka to triumph in the final. It rationalized its choice by citing her strong run to the summit clash, having not dropped a set thus far, along with her head-to-head against Pegula, which she leads 6-2.

The American has also put in some impressive performances here but has been less dominant compared to the top seed. However, it signed off by saying upsets are always possible in tennis.

Gemini AI's prediction for the Miami Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula.

Sabalenka and Pegula have advanced to the final of the Miami Open for the first time in their careers. The former had previously faltered at the quarterfinal stage on two occasions, while the latter never progressed beyond the semifinals. Both are gunning to win their first WTA 1000 title of the season as well.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula's Miami Open showdown will be their first meeting this season

Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula will lock horns for the first time this season and also for the ninth time in their careers. As mentioned previously, the Belarusian is firmly in control of this rivalry, which leans 6-2 in her favor. Their most recent couple of matches also had a big title on the line.

Sabalenka and Pegula met in the finals of the Cincinnati Open and the US Open last year. The former bested the latter on both occasions in straight sets, though they were competitive matches. This will be their second meeting in the final of a WTA 1000 tournament.

Sabalenka won the Brisbane International, a WTA 500 tournament, at the start of the season. She has since lost in the finals of the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open, suffering disappointing three-set losses to Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva respectively.

Pegula recently won the ATX Open, a WTA 250 tournament, and was the runner-up at the Adelaide International. She's now bidding to win her fourth WTA 1000 title, while Sabalenka is seeking her eighth title at this level.

