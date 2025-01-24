We asked AI to predict the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Australian Open 2025 final: Here's what it had to say

Almost two weeks ago 128 women commenced their Australian Open 2025 campaign in hopes of being crowned as the queen of Melbourne. The field has been narrowed down after a ton of intense battles. The final two contenders are two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, and World No. 14 Madison Keys.

Keys saved a match point in the semifinals to beat second seed Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (8) in an impressive comeback. Sabalenka overcame a slow start to score a 6-4, 6-2 win over 12th seed Paula Badosa. She's gunning for her third straight title at the venue, while the American is seeking to claim her maiden Major title.

As the two finalists are ready to give it their all, we asked AI to determine who would hoist the winner's trophy this time. Google's Gemini AI sided with Sabalenka, citing her record in Melbourne, overall form on hardcourts, and her winning record against Keys as the reasons for her possible triumph. However, it did peg the American as a dangerous foe.

Google's Gemini AI's prediction for the Australian Open 2025 final between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys. (Source: Gemini AI)

Sabalenka leads Keys 4-1 in the head-to-head. The latter's only win came on the grass courts of Berlin in 2021. The former won their very first duel in Cincinnati in 2018, both of their Major clashes at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2023 and their most recent match in Beijing last year. The Belarusian is hoping to cement her position as an all-time great with a win in Saturday's final.

Aryna Sabalenka aiming to join the likes of Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis by winning her third consecutive Australian Open title

Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Only five women in the Open Era have swept the Australian Open crown three years in a row. Home favorites Margaret Court (1969-71) and Evonne Goolagong (1974-76) were the first ones to accomplish this feat. More than a decade later, Steffi Graf completed her own hat-trick in Melbourne between 1988 and 1990.

Monica Seles was quick to emulate the three women before her as she captured three titles on the trot between 1991 and 1993. The end of the 1990s decade witnessed the rise of teen sensation Martina Hingis, who was the last woman left standing Down Under from 1997 to 1999.

Aryna Sabalenka now has a chance to join these illustrious women by winning her third consecutive title at the Australian Open. Hingis remains the last player to do so, and 26 years later, she has a chance to join this exclusive club. Madison Keys, meanwhile, will be hoping to redeem herself in a Major final.

Keys previously contested the US Open final back in 2017 but nerves got the better of her, and couldn't give her best and lost meekly to Sloane Stephens. However, based on the tenacity she displayed against Iga Swiatek in the semifinal, this final is unlikely to be a lop-sided affair.

