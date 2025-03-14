We asked AI to predict the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Indian Wells 2025 SF match: Here's what it had to say

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys will lock horns in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells. This will be a rematch of their engaging showdown from two months ago in the final of the Australian Open.

Keys pipped Sabalenka in three sets to end the latter's two-year hold over the Australian Open trophy. Both have played some amazing tennis to make the semifinals here. As they aim to book their spot in the summit clash, we asked AI to predict the outcome of this contest.

Google's Gemini AI called it a match of slim margins. Keys' 16-match winning streak, including her win over Sabalenka, gives her an edge. However, the latter is the top-ranked woman in the world, and is going to be eager to settle scores after her heartbreaking loss in Melbourne.

Gemini AI's prediction for the semifinal match between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys at Indian Wells 2025.

Sabalenka hasn't dropped a set here thus far, though she avoided going up against a top 20 player as well. Keys was pushed to three sets twice but handed the in-form Belinda Bencic a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown in the quarterfinals. Both players are yet to win a title in the California desert.

Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys looking to move one step closer to the Indian Wells title

Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Neither Aryna Sabalenka nor Madison Keys have won the BNP Paribas Open in the past. The former came within striking distance of holding the winner's trophy in 2023 but lost to Elena Rybakina in the final, while the latter has booked her spot in the semifinals here for the first time.

Both currently have 14 wins each at Indian Wells, though Sabalenka has a better winning rate thanks to fewer losses. She leads Keys 4-2 in the head-to-head. Their most recent meeting at the Australian Open is well-known.

Sabalenka had tallied three consecutive wins over Keys prior to that, including at the US Open and Wimbledon in 2023. The American's only other win in this rivalry came on the grass courts of Berlin in 2021.

Should Keys go all the way here, then she will rise to a new career high ranking of No. 4 on Monday. If Sabalenka captures the title, then she would further extend her lead over the second-placed Iga Swiatek. The latter, who's the defending champion here, will take on Mirra Andreeva in the other semifinal.

