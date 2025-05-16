We asked AI to predict the winner of Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini Italian Open 2025 Final: Here's what it had to say

Top 10 players Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini will square off in the final of the Italian Open 2025 on Saturday, May 17. The American battled for more than three hours against Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals, eventually coming out on top to beat her 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Paolini, meanwhile, scored a 7-5, 6-1 win over Peyton Stearns in the semifinals. She became the first woman from the host country to reach the final since Sara Errani in 2014. With both players eager to claim their first title at the venue, we asked Google's Gemini AI to predict who would walk away with the winner's trophy.

The AI gave Paolini a slight edge in this encounter. She obviously has the support of the home crowd and has dropped only one set en route to the final, compared to two for Gauff. While the Italian has lost two of her three matches against the American, she won their most recent meeting, which took place at the start of the clay swing in Stuttgart.

Gemini AI's prediction for the Italian Open 2025 women's singles final.

These factors led the AI to side with Paolini, though it didn't discount the threat posed by Gauff. The latter has been in good form and finished as the runner-up at the Madrid Open. Both players have won at least one WTA 1000 title in the past, though their previous triumphs were on hardcourts.

Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini gunning to win their first WTA 1000 crown on clay at Italian Open

Coco Gauff at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

There's a lot on the line in the Italian Open 2025 final on Saturday. Coco Gauff is eyeing to capture her third title at the WTA 1000 level and her 10th career title, while Jasmine Paolini is bidding to claim her second and the third of her career. A victory in Saturday's final will grant the winner their first WTA 1000 trophy on clay.

Gauff captured her first WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open 2023 and followed it up with a win at the China Open 2024. She beat Karolina Muchova in the final on both occasions. Paolini stormed to her first WTA 1000 at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024.

Paolini and Gauff have also crossed paths at the Italian Open twice, albeit in doubles. The home favorite beat her younger opponent in the final last year and a few days ago in the quarterfinals. She will aim to replicate that success in singles as well, while the American will be keen to snap her losing streak.

