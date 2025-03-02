We asked AI to predict the winner of Emma Navarro vs Emiliana Arango Merida Open 2025 Final: Here's what it had to say

Top seed Emma Navarro will take on Emiliana Arango in the final of the 2025 Merida Open. While the American received a bye into the second round and then ousted the likes of Petra Martic, defending champion Zeynep Sonmez, and Elina Avanesyan, the Columbian took out Maria Lourdes Carle, Frances Jones (walkover), Rebecca Sramkova, and Daria Saville.

The World No. 10 is looking to win the second title of her young career. She hasn't had the best of seasons so far but would be looking to turn her fortunes with a title triumph. On the other hand, Arango will look to announce her arrival to the upper echelons of tennis in style by defeating a Top 10 star to win her maiden title. We asked AI to predict the outcome of this exciting final between the two young stars.

Google's Gemini AI predicted Emma Navarro to go home with the 2025 Merida Open trophy. The first reason for its analysis was the American's high ranking, which highlighted how she had won all of her matches during her campaign in straight sets. The second reason for its prediction was the odds which heavily favored Navarro. The third reason was her consistency during the event.

Gemini AI's prediction. - Source: Getty

The two women have et once in the past in the semifinal of the 2023 W25 Naples, where Navarro won 6-3, 6-1.

How Emma Navarro and Emiliana Arango have fared in 2025 so far

Emma Navarro - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro had a disastrous start to the season when she lost to Kimberly Birrell in the opening round of the 2025 Brisbane International. She then lost in the quarterfinal of the Adelaide International, failing to stitch two wins together. She finally found some form at the Australian Open where she made it to the quarterfinal but was decimated 1-6, 2-6 by Iga Swiatek.

She then had yet another underwhelming outing at the Middle East swing. She received a bye into the second round of the Qatar Open, where she was stopped by Leylah Fernandez 2-6, 2-6. She received another first-round bye at the Dubai Tennis Championships and though she had a winning start this time, the American fell in the third round.

Meanwhile, Emiliana Arango failed to qualify for the main draws of the Brisbane International and the Australian Open. However, she then clinched a title triumph at the WTA 125K Cancun defeating the fourth seed Maruna Stakusic and the eighth seed Francesca Jones en route.

