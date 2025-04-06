We asked AI to predict the winner of Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship 2025 final: Here's what it had to say

World No. 17 Frances Tiafoe will take on Jenson Brooksby in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship final on Sunday. Brooksby leads the head-to-head against the American 2-0 and defeated him most recently in the 2022 Atlanta Open.

Ad

Tiafoe entered Houston after consecutive third-round exits in Indian Wells and Miami. He started his campaign by breezing past Adam Walton and Alex Michelsen in the first 2 rounds and then brushed aside Brandon Nakashima to enter the final. The second seed defeated Nakashima in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(3).

Brooksby, on the contrary, entered Houston on the back of a first-round exit in Miami. He first secured his place in the main draw via the qualifiers and then overpowered Alejandro Tabilo and Aleksandar Kovacevic en route to the semifinal. Brooksby then staked his claim for the title by humbling the top seed Tommy Paul in an epic three-set match 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6).

Ad

Trending

With further ado, let's look at the AI prediction for the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship Final. Google's Gemini AI suggests Brooksby could have the edge over Tiafoe in Houston.

Here are the three reasons why:

First, Brooksby's dominant head-to-head record against Tiafoe. He has not only defeated the American in their previous two matches but also won in straight sets.

Second, Brooksby is on a five-match winning streak in Houston. He has momentum and confidence on his side by taking out two of the top five seeds en route to the final.

Ad

Lastly, Tiafoe's shaky form on tour. The American has a solid record in Houston but couldn't enter the business end of any other event this year. He scored early exits in Melbourne, Dallas, Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby - Image Source: Google Gemini AI

Frances Tiafoe is through to his third consecutive final in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship

Frances Tiafoe in action at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe is making his seventh appearance in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship this year.

Ad

Tiafoe has chalked up 13 wins from 18 matches in Houston, including a title-winning run in 2023 and a runner-up finish in 2024. He outclassed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in 2023 to lift his maiden title at the clay-court event.

The American came close to defending his title last year, but Ben Shelton stood in his way in the final. Despite a resilient effort against the youngster, Shelton outlasted him in three sets: 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Tiafoe will have a chance to win his first title of the season against Brooskby on Sunday. The duo are most likely scheduled to play during the afternoon session at the River Oaks Country Club in Houston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More