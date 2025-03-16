We asked AI to predict the winner of Jack Draper vs Holger Rune Indian Wells 2025 final: Here's what it had to say

World No. 14 Jack Draper will take on Holger Rune in the final of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday. Rune leads the head-to-head between them 1-0, having beaten the Brit in the quarterfinals at last year's Cincinnati Masters.

Draper is through to his second final on tour this year. He came close to winning the Qatar Open last month, but couldn't solve the riddle against Andrey Rublev in the final. The 23-year-old has been clinical in Indian Wells by defeating the likes of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz to stake his claim for the title.

Rune, on the contrary, is through to his first final on tour this year. He reached the last 16 in the Australian Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in four sets. The Dane has been determined to make a difference in Indian Wells and has scored hard-fought wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tallon Griekspoor and Daniil Medvedev en route to the final.

On that note, let's take a look at what AI feels about their chances in the penultimate encounter.

As per Google's Gemini AI, Jack Draper has a better chance to win the finals of the BNP Paribas Open. The AI system has also labelled three crucial points which tilt the tie in the Brit's favor.

The first is his dominant form and momentum. Draper has won nine out of his last 10 matches on tour. He's only dropped one set in the entire tournament so far.

Second, is his skill set and high offensive game on hard courts. The Brit has the ability to find a winner from anywhere on the court and the fast surface suits his game in Indian Wells.

Lastly, Gemini also highlighted that Draper was fresher between the two players entering the finals. While Rune has spent almost nine hours on the court, Draper has featured close to seven and a half hours in Indian Wells so far.

Jack Draper vs Holger Rune AI - Image source - Google Gemini AI

Jack Draper will aim to win his first Masters 1000 tro in Indian Wells on Sunday

Draper plays a backhand in the BNP Paribas Open - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Jack Draper has reached the finals of the Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career. He will aim to open his account at the level by defeating Holger Rune on Sunday.

Draper is constantly improving his game on the main tour. Apart from a formidable run in Indian Wells, he also reached the semifinals of the US Open last year. Despite a valiant effort against Jannik Sinner, the Italian defeated him in four sets.

Hoger Rune, on the other hand, enters his fourth final at the Masters 1000 level. He is chasing his second Masters 1000 title after claiming the honours in the Paris Masters in 2022.

