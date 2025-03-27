We asked AI to predict the winner of Jessica Pegula vs Alexandra Eala Miami Open 2025 SF match: Here's what it had to say

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula will face Alexandra Eala in the semifinals of the Miami Open 2025 on Thursday, March 27. The American subdued a resurgent Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory.

Eala, on the other hand, continued her giant-killing run, handing World No. 2 Iga Swiatek a 6-2, 7-5 loss. This marked her second win over a top five player in Miami, having previously ousted World No. 5 Madison Keys in the third round. With both players angling for a spot in the Miami Open final, we asked AI to predict who would be successful in their endeavors.

Google's Gemini AI sided with Pegula to come out on top in this encounter, citing her consistency. Nevertheless, it also considered Eala a huge threat given her display of impeccable tennis in Miami over the past week.

Gemini AI prediction for the Miami Open 2025 semifinal between Jessica Pegula and Alexandra Eala.

Pegula has advanced to the semifinals here for the third time, while Eala has booked her spot in the last four of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career. Despite being in different stages of their careers, both are gunning to win the title here for the first time.

Jessica Pegula and Alexandra Eala on the verge of reaching their first Miami Open final

Jessica Pegula at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Jessica Pegula and Alexandra Eala are a win away from reaching the Miami Open final for the first time in their careers. The former has three WTA 1000 titles from five finals, while the latter hasn't even reached a tour-level final as of now. This will be the first career meeting between the duo.

Eala has already beaten a couple of top five players en route to the semifinals. However, trying to one-up Pegula won't be that easy. She hasn't lost to a player ranked outside the top 100 on hardcourts since August 2020, when she lost to Cici Bellis at the Lexington Open.

Awaiting them in the final would be the winner of the other semifinal between World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and sixth seed Jasmine Paolini. Both of them are also vying to reach the Miami Open final for the first time.

Sabalenka recently made the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, losing to teen sensation Mirra Andreeva. Paolini's semifinal run in Miami is her best result at a WTA 1000 tournament this year. No top 10 player has won a WTA 1000 title this season.

Amanda Anisimova won the first WTA 1000 in Doha and Andreeva swept the next two, though she has since cracked the top 10. With Eala being the only player outside of the top 10 in the semifinal line-up, the trend has the potential to continue in Miami.

