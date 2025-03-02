We asked AI to predict the winner of Jessica Pegula vs McCartney Kessler ATX Open 2025 Final: Here's what it had to say

Top seed Jessica Pegula will take on fifth seed McCartney Kessler in the final of the ATX Open. Both players have produced some impressive performances throughout the tournament and will compete in their second final of the 2025 season.

Ad

Pegula was dominant from the start of the tournament as she dropped just 13 games en route to the semifinals, beating Arantxa Rus, Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Anna Blinkova. Here, the 31-year-old faced Ajla Tomljanovic and dropped her first set of the tournament. However, Pegula held her nerve and registered a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win to book her place in the final.

Kessler's run to the title clash in Austin was rather contrasting as she had grind out a couple of wins. The 25-year-old triumphed 6-2, 7-5 over Viktorija Golubic before edging out Cristina Bucsa and Sorana Cirstea to reach the semifinals. Here, she beat Greet Minnen 7-5, 6-4 to book her place in the title clash.

Ad

Trending

As both players gear up for the final, we asked Google's Gemini AI to predict the outcome of the all-American clash, and it chose Jessica Pegula , citing her higher ranking, her higher experience on the WTA Tour and her consistent performances.

Gemini AI's prediction for ATX Open final

Both players will lock horns for the very first time.

Ad

A look at how Jessica Pegula and McCartney Kessler have fared so far in 2025

Kessler in action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Both players have won 12 matches so far in 2025, with Jessica Pegula playing 16 matches while McCartney Kessler featured in 17.

Ad

Pegula started her 2025 season with a run to the final of the Adelaide International, where she beat Maria Sakkari, Ashlyn Krueger and Yulia Putintseva before losing to compatriot Madison Keys in the final. The American then suffered a third-round exit at the Australian Open.

Pegula next competed at the Qatar Open where she reached the quarterfinals before losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova. The 30-year-old then suffered a third-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships before her ongoing run at the ATX Open.

Kessler started her 2025 season with a second-round exit at the Brisbane International. She then enjoyed her victorious run at the Hobart International, beating Elise Mertens in the final. However, this was followed by consecutive first-round exits at the Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Open and the Qatar Open. Kessler's losing streak ended at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she reached the third round before losing to Karolina Muchova.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback