We asked AI to predict the winner of Jessica Pegula vs Sofia Kenin Charleston Open 2025 final: Here's what it had to say

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula will take on Sofia Kenin in the Charleston Open final on Sunday. The American leads the head-to-head against Kenin 3-2 and defeated her most recently in the 2024 US Open.

Pegula entered Charleston after a close runner-up finish in Miami. She started her campaign by cruising past Iryna Shymanovich, Ajla Tomljanovic and Danielle Collins in the first few rounds and then overpowered Ekaterina Alexandrova en route to the final. The top seed outfoxed Alexandra in an absorbing three-set bout 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Sofia Kenin entered Charleston after second-round exits in Indian Wells and Miami. She's been sensational at the event so far by eliminating four of the top 20 seeds en route to the final. Kenin defeated the likes of Belinda Bencic, Daria Kasatkina, Anna Kalinskaya, and Amanda Anisimova. She secured the win midway through the semifinal as Anisimova was forced to retire due to injury.

Without further ado, let's look at what AI feels about their chances in the final. As per Google's Gemini AI, Jessica Pegula will win the 2025 Charleston Open final.

Here are the three reasons why.

The first is Pegula's higher ranking than her opposite number. She is ranked 40 places above Kenin in the WTA Rankings and is currently among the top five players in the world.

The second is Pegula's recent win over Kenin in the US Open. She registered a confident win against Kenin in the second round 7-6(4), 6-3.

Lastly, Pegula's overall form on tour. The World No. 4 has amassed 24 wins from 30 matches, including a title-winning run in the ATX Open. She also secured runner-up finishes in the Adelaide International and the Miami Open.

Jessica Pegula is through to her first final at the Charleston Open in three straight attempts

Pegula in action at the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula is making her seventh appearance in the Charleston Open this year. She is through to the finals for the first time at the clay court event.

Pegula was close to making an impact in Charleston during the past two years. She reached the semifinals consecutively but was eliminated by Belinda Bencic in 2023 and Daria Kasatkina in 2024.

The American will be hoping to win her first title in the Charleston Open against Sofia Kenin. Interestingly, Kenin won their previous encounter on clay in the 2021 French Open. She has also defeated Pegula two out of the last three times they've met on tour.

