We asked AI to predict the winner of Tomas Machac vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Mexican Open 2025 final: Here's what it had to say

Tomas Machac and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are the last two men standing at the Mexican Open 2025 in Acapulco. The duo will duke it out in the final for the winner's trophy on Saturday, March 1.

Both players were tested en route to the final, and were involved in a couple of three-set slugfests. Machac beat the likes of rising young star Learner Tien, along with Brandon Nakashima, while Davidovich Fokina knocked out Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov, among other players.

On the eve of their showdown for the title, we popped a quick question to Google's Gemini AI to see what it had to say regarding the outcome of the match. It didn't favor either player, citing the difficulty in accurately predicting the final result of such matches. It did state that both are in good form at the moment, and that Machac won their previous and only encounter, which took place at last year's Shanghai Masters.

Gemini AI's prediction for the Mexican Open 2025 final between Tomas Machac and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. (Source: Gemini AI)

The AI did predict that it's likely to be a good match based on their recent results. The intensity is likely to be high as both are vying to win the first title of their careers after coming up short in previous finals.

Either Tomas Machac or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will their maiden career title at the Mexican Open 2025

Tomas Machac is aiming to win his first career title at the Mexican Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

One player will walk away from the Mexican Open having claimed their very first singles title on the ATP Tour. Tomas Machac and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are gunning to lay their hands on the winner's trophy for the first time. The Spaniard came agonizingly close to doing so in his previous attempt a couple of weeks ago.

Davidovich Fokina reached the final of the Delray Beach Open, and even held two championship points. However, Miomir Kecmanovic held his nerve to deny his rival his first career title. He has bounced back quite well from that setback with another trip to the summit clash at the Mexican Open, his very next tournament after the heartbreaking loss a fortnight ago.

Machac contested his only prior final at last year's Geneva Open, and went down to Casper Ruud in straight sets. Despite the loss, it was a pretty memorable week for him as he managed to upset World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

A title at the Mexican Open would also set the stage for Machac's top 20 debut. He has already assured himself of a new career high of No. 22 with a run to the championship round, and could go as high as No. 20 with the win.

