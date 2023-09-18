"We ateeee" - Coco Gauff stuns in pink dress at US Open victory bash with best friend

Coco Gauff celebrated her monumental US Open victory at the luxurious Ray Hotel in Delray Beach, Florida, on Sunday, September 17.

She was accompanied by her childhood best friend Jamilah Nicole Snells.

Gauff fought back from a set down against Aryna Sabalenka to win the 2023 US Open final. Sabalenka, who had won the Australian Open earlier in the year, was in complete control in the first set, winning it 6-2. She also had a lead in the second set, but Gauff rallied with her powerful shots and quick feet.

The American won the second set 6-3 and dominated the third set 6-2. She made history by becoming the youngest American to win the US Open title since Serena Williams in 1999.

On Sunday, Snells posted several pictures of her and Gauff from the celebration bash. In the pictures, Gauff can be seen wearing a pink satin dress with delicate floral embroidery, while Snells dons a black sequined dress.

"My champ 💖," Snells wrote on Instagram.

Expressing her affection for her best friend, Gauff commented on the post:

"We ateeee❤️❤️❤️" and "love youu 💖💖💖💖."

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Gauff and Snells have been inseparable since they met at a tennis academy in Florida when the former was seven and the latter was nine years old.

Gauff’s US Open title is not only a personal milestone but a historic moment in American tennis. She is the first American woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Sloane Stephens won the US Open in 2017.

"It's awesome just to see how she's just grown and matured as a person as well off the court" - Shelby Rogers on Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

In an interview with Inside-In, Shelby Rogers praised Coco Gauff for her development and growth over the years.

Rogers said that Gauff still had a few aspects of her game to work on, but was also impressed with the 19-year-old's off-court qualities.

"Oh it's awesome and just to see how she's just grown and matured as a person as well off the court," Rogers said.

The 30-year-old lauded Gauff's personality and high morals. saying:

"Like not only her tennis game, there's just so much room for improvement there. But her as a person is just really inspiring too because she really values being a great person and has great morals. And just, you know, she has a very charismatic personality and she seems to be handling everything really well."

Gauff recently achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 3 after her maiden Grand Slam title win.