"We back" - Eugenie Bouchard begins pre-season training in Las Vegas ahead of 2023 tennis season

Eugenie Bouchard is back on the tennis court in preparation for the 2023 season. After a few weeks off in which she enjoyed some time away from home and celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday week, Bouchard began pre-season training on the practice courts in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Bouchard ended her 2022 season strongly, jumping into the top 350 of the WTA rankings after falling out of the rankings earlier in the year. The Canadian tennis star last played on tour in the Dow Tennis Classic in Midland in early November, bowing out in the first round.

Bouchard has now turned her focus to the 2023 tennis season, sharing a photo from her pre-season practice session on Instagram. She also shared an in-depth update on her "easy" tennis session.

"We back," Eugenie Bouchard wrote in her Instagram stories.

After ending her 2022 season, Bouchard went on a vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands before spending Thanksgiving in New York last weekend. She is now raring to go and return to her best next season.

Bouchard made a comeback to the tour in August this year at the Odlum Brown VanOpen in Vancouver, Canada, her home WTA tournament. It was her first appearance on tour since the Monterrey Open in March 2021. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist was scheduled to return to singles competition at Wimbledon but chose to skip the tournament with no points on offer, prioritizing ranking events as she aimed to climb back up the rankings.

The 28-year-old ended the season at No. 329 in the WTA rankings.

"I'm not that crazy" - Eugenie Bouchard on having weird superstitions on the court

Eugenie Bouchard recently opened up about tennis players having quirky antics and superstitions on the tennis court, the most famous being Spanish great Rafael Nadal's obsession with keeping his water bottles at a specific angle during changeovers. The Canadian joked that she is "not that crazy" and that she only worries about having a particular daily routine on match days.

Bouchard also revealed that she had one small superstition during her 2014 Wimbledon campaign, listening to the same song before each of her matches.

"There are so many, like little weird quirks," Eugenie Bouchard recently said on the 'Golf, Mostly podcast.' "I mean you've seen Rafa mess with his water bottles on the court, I'm not that crazy. He definitely has his whole weird routine."

"For me, it's like eating the same thing in the morning and warming up at the same time. When I made it to the finals of Wimbledon, I listened to the same song right before walking onto the court and it got me far," she added.

