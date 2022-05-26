"We are constantly in a spotlight, players from 20, 30 years ago don't understand" - Alexander Zverev after French Open 2R win

Following his French Open second-round win over Sebastian Baez on Wednesday, Alexander Zverev noted how players now are under constant spotlight, unlike a few decades ago.

Zverev won only two of the opening 12 games in the match, trailing 2-6, 0-4. He recouped one of the breaks in the second but couldn't prevent Baez from taking a two-set lead.

Zverev regrouped, playing markedly better to drop only three games in the next two sets to force a fifth. In a competitive decider, the German had to save a match point on serve before sealing his place in the third round with a 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros

Il s'impose 2/6, 4/6, 6/1, 6/2, 7/5 face au vaillant Sebastian Baez.



#RolandGarros @AlexZverev Dans un match complètement fou et en sauvant une balle de match, @AlexZverev se qualifie pour le troisième tour.Il s'impose 2/6, 4/6, 6/1, 6/2, 7/5 face au vaillantSebastian Baez. @AlexZverev Dans un match complètement fou et en sauvant une balle de match, @AlexZverev se qualifie pour le troisième tour. Il s'impose 2/6, 4/6, 6/1, 6/2, 7/5 face au vaillant 🇦🇷 Sebastian Baez. #RolandGarros https://t.co/iduHjiYYws

In a press conference after his win, Zverev was asked about the spotlight the current generation of players is subjected to, thanks to the advent of social media. The German responded that things were a lot different two or three decades ago, where there wasn't always a camera on players.

"We are constantly in a spotlight. I think players from 20, 30 years ago don't understand because now every single little thing you do, there is a camera there or someone that can comment on it or there is someone that will write about it," Zverev said.

Zverev now awaits American Brendon Nakashima for a place in the round of 16 at Roland Garros.

Alexander Zverev reprises iron man role, wins 8th five-setter at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 French Open - Day Four

Since his Roland Garros debut in 2016, Alexander Zverev has won 20 matches in the tournament. Remarkably, the German has won nearly half of them - eight - in five sets.

In addition to his debut campaign in 2016 and 2018, when he lost in the first round, Zverev has played at least one five-setter at the claycourt Major. With his win over Baez on Thursday, the 25-year-old improved to an impressive 8-1 in five-set matches at the tournament.

Zverev's only fifth-set defeat at Roland Garros came against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals last year. He recovered from a two-set deficit only to fall short in the fifth. Earlier in the tournament, Zverev had beaten Oscar Otte from two sets down in the first round.

The German won three consecutive five-setters at 2018 Roland Garros, becoming the eighth player to do so at the claycourt Major.

