Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors were one of the most high-profile couples during the 1970s. The two were engaged before they called it off in 1974.

Connors wrote about how his relationship with Evert came to an end in his memoir, 'The Outsider'. The eight-time Grand Slam singles champion wrote that while the couple tried to see as much of each other as they could, it was difficult with their tour commitments.

"Chrissie and I tried to see as much of each other as possible, but it was hard with our separate tour commitments. When we were together, everything was good, but long-distance relationships are tough. When you're 5,000 miles apart, doubt enters your mind, and things can be taken out of context," Jimmy Connors wrote.

The former ATP World No.1 also wrote that Chris Evert and himself would disagree about little things before it all blew out of proportion. He stated that the two argued a lot and a lot of accusations were flying.

"We'd disagree about the little stuff that didn't really matter and we'd end up blowing it out of proportion. We'd end up arguing and then all kinds of accusations would fly, and I would think, 'Really? Is that good for a relationship?' Better to hang up before things get out of hand," Connors wrote.

Connors went on to imply that he wasn't always faithful to his fiancee.

"I know I strayed, several times, over the two years we were together, both at home in California and on tour. I was young, hanging out with buddies like Nasty, Spencer, Dino Martin, David Schneider, and Vitas Gerulaitis. What do you think happened? After every match, we'd be surrounded by women, Chrissie would be in a different state or country, and the two of us might have had another fight on the phone. It happened. I'm not proud of it, but that's what I did," he added.

"Chrissie might not want to admit it, but America's sweetheart was no angel either" – Jimmy Connors on Chris Evert

Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors with John McEnroe at the 2006 US Open

Jimmy Connors also wrote that while he had his fair share of one-night stands, Chris Evert was no angel either. He stated that while both wanted their relationship to work, they saw it as a temporary thing.

"Attitudes toward sex had changed. It was after the pill (and before AIDS), and women were enjoying their sexual freedom. If they wanted to chase you, they would, and sometimes I didn't run very fast. One-night stands were common on tour, and I had my fair share. That shy, laid-back approach worked pretty well for me," Connors wrote.

"Chrissie might not want to admit it, but America's sweetheart was no angel, either. It's hard to keep secrets in the tennis world. I wanted to make it work between us, and I'm sure she did too, but I guess we both saw our relationship as a temporary thing, two kids sowing their wild oats before settling down. Last I checked, that wasn't a crime," he added.

