Alex de Minaur and his girlfriend Katie Boulter recently revisited the early stages of their dating.

Minaur and Boulter were in contention for the 2024 Madrid Open men's and women's singles but both players crashed out with losses in their openers. The Aussie lost 7-6(6), 6-3 to Rafael Nadal in a second-round showdown on Saturday, April 27, after having received it in the first round.

Boulter also advanced to the second round on the back of a bye in the first and drew Robin Montgomery on Friday, April 26. She won the opening set but eventually ended up losing the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Notably, the lovebirds visited Madrid's renowned tourist attraction, El Retiro, for a session called Retiro Park Reflections, hosted by the Madrid Open. Minaur and Boulter held a candid conversation about their relationship during the session, beginning with the Aussie finding out that his girlfriend liked the park better than the coffee shop where they went on their first date.

"It’s a nice place to sit," Boulter commented (at 00:23).

"Here’s a question for you, would you have rather come into the park for our first date or the coffee shop I took you to," Alex de Minaur asked.

"Erm would I rather? I think I would rather here," the Brit replied.

"Oh really, so I got it all wrong," de Minaur lamented.

The power couple, who have been seeing each other since March 2022, further recalled hiding their relationship from the world during the initial stages of their relationship.

"Remember that time when we were having breakfast on separate tables," Boulter asked laughing (at 1:37).

"Okay, that was early stages. We would rock down to breakfast at different times to avoid speculation," de Minaur confirmed.

"Different times like ten minutes later. So people wouldn’t find out," the WTA No. 28 joked.

"Works every time," the ATP No. 11 quipped.

"The very start of the relationship was hard" - Katie Boulter tells Alex de Minaur

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur

During the same conversation at El Retiro, Alex de Minaur reminded Katie Boulter of how the two made it clear to each other that tennis was going to be their priority but they would still stick together.

"I think what was very important as well… early stages is we kind of talked about, you know, tennis being, you know, our number one priority and we would make all this work," Alex de Minaur said.

"Yeah that was huge," Boulter agreed.

"Just finding that balance. Like, I thought it was going to be quite tough," the Aussie continued.

"That was the tough part I think, the very start of the relationship was hard," Katie Boulter chimed in.

Notably, Alex de Minaur and his girlfriend Katie Boulter also signed up for the doubles championship at the 2024 Madrid Open but the latter has exited the doubles draw too. She had joined forces with Marketa Vondrousova and lost in the second round to the pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko.

On the other hand, de Minaur will start his doubles journey with fellow Aussie Alexei Popyrin on Sunday, April 30, against the team of Jean-Julien Rojer and Lloyd Glasspool.