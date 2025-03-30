"We all were depressed" - Aryna Sabalenka reveals grand plans to celebrate Miami Open win with tequila after losing 'tough finals' in 2025

Aryna Sabalenka recently revealed that she has grand plans of celebrating her winning the 2025 Miami Open with tequila. Sabalenka also expressed that she will celebrate the victory thoroughly after losing some "tough finals" this year.

Sabalenka was the top seed at the WTA 1000 hard-court tournament in Florida. She began her campaign in the second round following a first-round bye and defeated Viktoriya Tomova in her opening match.

The Belarusian then overcame Elena-Gabriela Ruse and defending champion Danielle Collins in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinals, the World No.1 triumphed over Zheng Qinwen and then registered a win over Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals to advance to the final.

In the championship match, Aryna Sabalenka emerged victorious against Jessica Pegula with a score of 7-5, 6-2 in under an hour and a half to claim her first Miami Open title, her eighth WTA 1000 title and 19th WTA Tour singles title. With this win, she also improved her head-to-head record against Pegula to seven wins and two losses.

During her post-match press conference, Aryna Sabalenka mentioned her plans to celebrate with her team with drinks, burgers, and pizzas.

"I thought my team will be so excited. But then I saw them, probably they're so excited, they spent a lot of emotions in the final. Today, we're going to chill, but tomorrow I'm going to force them, yeah, to do something, to have drinks, to have -- I don't know, maybe some burgers, pizza, just to have fun," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka pointed out the significance of this win, especially after losing in "tough finals" at the 2025 Australian Open, where she lost the title to Madison Keys and finished as the runner-up at the BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells against Mirra Andreeva.

"I think we should celebrate, because we struggled after those tough finals. We all were kind of, like, depressed. I think after this final, we have to celebrate a little bit just to remember the moment," she continued.

Aryna Sabalenka also revealed her intention to celebrate winning her maiden Miami Open title with tequila.

"It's going to be tequila. I'm getting older . Before I would celebrate with some sugar stuff. Nowadays it's alcohol. I hope I'm not going to become alcoholic, but yeah," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Prior to competing in Miami, Sabalenka competed at Indian Wells, where she defeated the likes of McCartney Kessler, Lucia Bronzetti, Sonay Kartal, Liudmila Samsonova, and Madison Keys before succumbing to Andreeva in the final.

"Finally, I was able to play my best tennis in the final" - Aryna Sabalenka after winning Miami Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka with her trophy at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

During the press conference following her victory over Jessica Pegula in the final of the 2025 Miami Open, Aryna Sabalenka expressed that she was "super happy" after securing the trophy as she was finally able to play her best tennis in a final this year.

Sabalenka also stated that she was satisfied with both her result and performance, which she had been striving for over for some time now.

"Of course I'm super happy to have this trophy. Finally I was able to play my best tennis in the final, and I'm just super happy with the result and with the performance, I'd say, these months. So super happy to hold this beautiful trophy," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Before facing Pegula in the Miami final, Sabalenka had last competed against the American in the final of the 2024 US Open, where the World No.1 had emerged victorious to claim her third Grand Slam title.

