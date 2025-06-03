"We deserve equal treatment" - Aryna Sabalenka gives clear verdict on French Open women's schedule controversy

Aryna Sabalenka has vociferously opposed the complete absence of women's matches from the night sessions at the 2025 French Open. The reigning WTA No. 1's honest admission came in the aftermath of her straight-set win over Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals of the clay Major.

On Tuesday, June 3, the 20-time WTA Tour-level singles titlist registered an emphatic 7-6(3), 6-3 victory over the Chinese sensation, extending her lead in the pair's head-to-head to 7-1. Afterwards, the Belarusian spoke her mind on the night session controversy that has marred Roland Garros in recent years. The 27-year-old told a reporter:

"I definitely agree with that. I definitely have to say that yeah we deserve equal treatment, like you said. There were a lot of great battles that would be cool to see as a night session."

Aryna Sabalenka added:

"More people in the stands watching these incredible battles. Just to show our self to more people. I definitely agree that we deserve to be put on a bigger stage, better timing, more people watching."

The French Open's controversial decision has been a polarizing one. While Russian teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva has suggested the decision "doesn't really matter" for her, Iga Swiatek, the three-time defending champion at Roland Garros, echoed the stance of Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka's rival Iga Swiatek also spoke out against French Open's refusal to schedule women's singles matches in night sessions

Iga Swiatek at a 2025 French Open press conference (Source: Getty)

A few days ago, Aryna Sabalenka's rival Iga Swiatek was asked about her thoughts on the French Open's decision to exclude women's matches from the tournament's night sessions. The Pole opined that in terms of entertainment, women's matches are in no way inferior to those played by men.

"Women's matches can be entertainment the same way (as men's matches). As you could see today on my match, they (fans) were doing the Mexican waves and everything. So people like it. We can put on a nice show. That's why I think it should be equal. That's it," Swiatek said after her third-round win at the clay Major.

Interestingly, Sabalenka and Swiatek are set to lock horns with each other in the semifinals of this year's Roland Garros. The Belarusian and the Pole, who have dominated women's singles tennis in recent years, last met in the semifinals of the 2024 Cincinnati Open, with Sabalenka emerging victorious. Swiatek though, leads the pair's head-to-head 8-4.

