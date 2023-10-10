"We out here dialed in" - Ben Shelton gives shoutout to University of Florida Gators after Shanghai Masters win over Jannik Sinner

Ben Shelton recently paid homage to his alma mater after delivering a stunning victory against Jannik Sinner in his debut Shanghai Rolex Masters 2023 campaign on Tuesday, October 10.

The American has displayed his best form this season and continued his impressive run after he shocked World No. 4 Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 at the Shanghai event.

Despite losing the first set, Shelton maintained his composure to prevail in a hard-fought battle against the Italian star, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), to reach his maiden ATP 1000 Masters quarterfinals.

It is worth noting that the American also ended Jannik Sinner's 7-match win streak, which the 22-year-old enjoyed due to his most recent conquest at the 2023 China Open.

After the match, Ben Shelton celebrated his stunning win by signing the camera and giving a shoutout to his alma mater, the University of Florida Gators. The 21-year-old also mentioned his signature dialed-in celebration in the homage.

"Ben Shelton signs the camera after snapping Jannik Sinner’s 7-match win streak: Go Gators. We out here dialed in.”

Expand Tweet

With this victory, the 21-year-old earned his third Top-10 triumph, previously dowing the-then No. 5 ranked Casper Ruud in Cincinnati Masters last season and then-World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe in the 2023 edition of the US Open.

The American is now scheduled to face compatriot Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinal of the Shanghai Masters on Friday, October 13.

"My serve wasn't working that well in the first set" - Ben Shelton after ousting Jannik Sinner at Shanghai Masters

Ben Shelton at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Ben Shelton reached his maiden ATP 1000 Masters quarterfinal at the Shanghai Masters 2023 on Tuesday and later, reflected on his performance against Italy's Jannik Sinner by stating:

"I had a lot of belief in my ability to serve and hang tough and to make it deep in sets. I trusted my fitness levels, being able to go the distance. That gave me a lot of confidence."

The World No. 20 also gave insight into his serve performance and stated that he couldn't deliver an optimal serve in the first set but found his rhythm in the subsequent sets.

"My serve wasn't working that well in the first set, I felt that he was really on top of me. I really started to find my groove and had one of my best serving days in the second and third sets," Shelton added.