"We are dialed in Johnny Mac!" - Ben Shelton gets John McEnroe on board with his signature celebration as he wins debut match at Laver Cup

In a thrilling debut match at the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver, Ben Shelton, representing Team World, secured a victory against Frenchman Arthur Fils, who was representing Team Europe. Shelton's win was accompanied by his signature celebration, which he shared with team captain John McEnroe.

On Friday, September 22, in the opening match of Day 1 in the singles category, the 20-year-old American triumphed over Arthur Fils 7(7)-6(4), 6-1.

In a video on social media, Ben Shelton exuberantly celebrated his victory after the match, addressing Team World's captain John McEnroe. In a playful reference to his viral celebration, Shelton enthusiastically declared, "We're dialed in!"

Following the outcomes of yesterday's matches, Team World currently holds the lead with 4 points. To claim victory in the Laver Cup, a team must be the first to accumulate 13 points out of the total 24 available. In the event that the points are equal at 12 apiece after all the matches, a decisive fifth match on Sunday, known as the "Decider," is contested to determine the ultimate winner.

Ben Shelton's signature celebration takes center stage at 2023 Laver Cup Black Carpet event

2023 US Open - Day 9

Ben Shelton, donning stylish dark shades and a tuxedo, showcased his signature celebration on the black carpet at the 2023 Laver Cup event in Vancouver, Canada.

Shelton originally introduced this now-iconic celebration during the 2023 US Open. It gained widespread recognition when he humorously concluded his quarterfinal victory against compatriot Frances Tiafoe by mimicking the act of picking up an imaginary telephone and hanging it up.

This distinctive celebration has since been imitated by various players, including the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who playfully reenacted it after defeating Shelton in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows. Italian player Lorenzo Musetti also embraced this trend at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals last week.

Ben Shelton, currently 19th in the ATP rankings, is making his debut at the Laver Cup this year. He continued the tradition by once again playfully picking up the imaginary phone and hanging it up for the cameras during the black carpet event ahead of the main event, which commenced on September 22.

Ben Shelton is having an exceptional year in 2023. After his impressive achievement of reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, he arrived in Vancouver with a significant career milestone: reaching the semifinals at the 2023 US Open where he lost to the eventual champion Novak Djokovic, who secured his 24th Grand Slam title.