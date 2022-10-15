"We have a dictator for a governor" - Martina Navratilova reacts to a news of a teenage Florida girl, victim of child incest; being denied abortion 

Tennis ace Martina Navratilova recently took to social media to loathe Florida's government for not allowing a child incest victim to undergo an abortion, as reported by HuffPost.com.

The former tennis professional took to Twitter to share the news and expressed her disappointment by lashing out at Florida's governor. Navratilova accused the governor of being a "dictator" as she blamed the government for such a faulty decision.

"We have a dictator for a governor and this is the result," Navratilova captioned her tweet.

Martina Navratilova @Martina We have a dictator for a governor and this is the result… huffpost.com/entry/incest-f… We have a dictator for a governor and this is the result… huffpost.com/entry/incest-f…

The teenage victim, who was impregnated by one of her relatives, had to flee her state to obtain an abortion.

"You can be the healthiest person on the planet and still get cancer" - Martina Navratilova

WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event presented by Hologic

Martina Navratilova has won a staggering 18 Grand Slam singles titles in her illustrious career. Post her retirement, the American has made a strong presence on Twitter where she voices her opinion on various issues.

The Czech-born American recently shed some light on the time she was diagnosed with breast cancer, at the age of 53. In a conversation with Today, Navratilova revealed that she was taken aback after finding out about the disease. However, she realized that even the healthiest people can still get cancer.

“I was so shocked that there was anything going on with my body. But you can be the healthiest person on the planet and still get cancer. You are definitely improving the odds by being healthy, but you’re not totally eliminating the possibility,” said the American.

Speaking about her diagnosis, the 65-year-old said that she had not had a mammogram in over four years.

"In January in 2010, I had a mammogram. I thought it had been two years between my mammograms, but it has been four years. I had changed doctors and I hadn’t made an appointment to do the yearly exam. I just put it off. I was on the road all the time, so it’s hard to keep track," she said.

Martina Navratilova further stated that test results weren't conclusive enough, eventually having to take a biopsy.

"When I finally went, they called me back the next week and said, “We need to take a closer look because something may be off.” I went in for the better mammogram and then they called again and said, “We still don’t like it. You need to go get a biopsy,” she added.

Poll : 0 votes