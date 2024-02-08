Matteo Berrettini is looking to draw inspiration from his compatriot Jannik Sinner's Australian Open triumph as he seeks to return from an injury layoff.

Berrettini, 27, hasn't played since losing in the US Open second round to Arthur Rinderknech. A few weeks later, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist announced on Instagram that he had played his last match for the season.

During a ceremony with the Italian president to commemorate Jannik Sinner for his Davis Cup and Australian Open triumph, Berrettini said that he isn't 100% yet.

"I'm better, but I'm not yet 100%," said Berrettini (as per Tennis actu via Sky Sports). "The goal is to play the whole season, and without these setbacks which are destroying my body and my head."

Looking to draw inspiration from Sinner's 'miracle' Down Under, Berrettini said that he's different from his compatriot but is 'pursuing' the same dream.

"Sinner did a miracle. I will also use this energy for my tennis. I was happy with what Jannik said. We have a good relationship, which has strengthened in recent months. We are different but similar. We are pursuing the same dream."

Sinner is the first Italian man and second overall in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 Roland Garros Championships.

The World No. 4 recovered from two sets down in the final against Daniil Medvedev to reign supreme. That came after Sinner sent 10-time champion Novak Djokovic packing in the semifinal in four sets, ending the Serb's 33-match win streak in the competition.

How has Jannik Sinner fared against Matteo Berrettini?

Jannik Sinner is 1-0 against Matteo Berrettini.

Jannik Sinner has only met his compatriot Matteo Berrettini once on the ATP Tour. That meeting happened in the 2023 Coupe Rogers second round.

Sinner took the clash in straight sets, dropping four games in the first set and three in the second. The victory was anything but straightforward for the younger Italian, though. Sinner saved seven break points and won 83% of his first-serve points to move to the next round.

The then 21-year-old acknowledged that it was a 'tough' outing against Matteo Berrettini (as per ATP):

"It was a very tough match playing against Matteo as we know each other very well. I just tried to play my tennis but it's tough because there's not a lot of rhythm because he serves so well. Every break point in his service games is important and I managed to win some somehow."

That win meant that Sinner extended his perfect record against fellow countrymen to 9-0.