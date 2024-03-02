"We emptied a shelf" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker discloses fun books-related competition between couple as part of 2024 resolution

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker has opened up about a book-reading competition she had with him year throughout the year.

The actress took to social media and shared a picture of a few books she finished reading, adding that the competition with Roddick started on the first day of 2024.

"Andy and I have a year-long competition (it started 1/1/24) to see who finishes more books. We emptied a shelf and when we finish a book, we place it on a shelf. This is my completed stack," Brooklyn Decker said.

"I usually read non-fiction but for the sake of volume I'm folding in delicious fiction. Please send recs my way! Page-turners only please, I must win this," she added.

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker's story

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker began dating in 2007 and got married in 2009. The couple welcomed their first child on September 30, 2015, and their second child was born on November 27, 2017.

"I actually think Naomi Osaka's ahead of schedule" - Andy Roddick on 26-year-old's return to tennis

Roddick recently heaped praise on Naomi Osaka regarding her return to tennis, saying that the Japanese was ahead of schedule because of playing tough matches. He also said that the former women's World No. 1's ball striking looked "phenomenal."

"I actually think she's probably ahead of schedule because you can play those tough matches and actually pull a couple out pretty early in a comeback. That's kind of a big deal to have your body actually go through a couple of weeks in a row," he said on his podcast 'Served with Andy Roddick'.

"I was kind of really, really happy when she talked, pre-Australia, about, 'I'm going to play a very full schedule.' If she gets the reps and can get back, I don't question the tennis. The ball striking looked phenomenal," he added.

Roddick's tennis career came to an end in 2012, with that year's US Open being his last tournament. He reached the fourth round of the New York Major before losing to Juan Martin del Potro.

The American's only Grand Slam title came at the 2003 US Open where he beat Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final. The win also saw him attain the World No. 1 ranking and he held the position for 13 weeks before being surpassed by Roger Federer.