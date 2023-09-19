"We should not forget" - Chris Evert and the tennis world remember Peng Shuai as the WTA tour heads back to China after previous boycott

Tennis legend Chris Evert and a score of tennis fans recently reminisced about Peng Shuai, who has hardly been in the public eye after accusing a former government official of sexual assault.

Earlier on Tuesday (September 19), a social media user remembered the former doubles World No. 1 as WTA makes its return to China later this week. The user stated that fans will not forget about Shuai, before claiming that it is still uncertain whether she is safe.

"The Chinese swing is about to start. We should not forget about Peng Shuai. She still can't speak freely or move out of China. It's crazy that these things still happen in the 21st century," they wrote, followed by a heartbreak emoji.

Chris Evert subsequently reposted the tribute to Peng Shuai. The American, who is one of the biggest figures in the tennis world, had previously rallied for the Chinese player's freedom.

A screen capture of Chris Evert's repost

A few fans also joined her in remembering Peng Shuai, while also condemning WTA for going back on their promise of not holding tour events in China until the former doubles No. 1's safety was assured.

"Reminder that we still don't know if Peng Shuai is living free from the CCP surveillance and control, and that the tennis community essentially broke its promises to boycott tournaments in China until being assured of her safety and well-being #WhereIsPengShuai," one fan wrote.

"@WTA shame on you for returning back there and she’s not free," another wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

Chris Evert had previously appreciated WTA for boycotting China, but the women's governing body eventually broke their promise

Chris Evert (L) previously lauded WTA's move to not hold professional tournaments in China

Chris Evert, an 18-time Major winner, had previously expressed delight after WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon decided to boycott China due to rising concerns about the well-being of Peng Shuai in late 2021.

"Until she sets foot in another country, I will continue to believe her freedom has been taken away. Proud of Steve Simon and the @WTA for postponing tournaments in China…" Chris Evert wrote in early 2022.

And while the 37-year-old eventually resurfaced in the mainstream media, the women's governing body still didn't budge in their boycott of the country in 2022.

This year, however, the organization finally gave in to margin pressure as they lifted its suspension of tournament operations in China for the indoor hardcourt season. Currently, pro-tour events are planned to be held in Beijing, Zhengzhou, Gangzhou, Ningbo, and Nanchang.