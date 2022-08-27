"We are going to see a more mature Nick Kyrgios at this year's Open" - Mark Knowles on Australian's chances at 2022 US Open

Former doubles player Mark Knowles reckons a 'mature' Nick Kyrgios could go deep at the US Open in the next fortnight. He tipped the Australian to beat his good friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis in the opening round and make the Round of 16 in New York for the first time.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have had great success in doubles this year, winning titles at the Australian Open and Atlanta and making the last four in Miami.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios is in good form heading into New York. Coming off a maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic, the World No. 26 won ten of his 12 matches on the North American hardcourts. That includes a double in Washington DC and a run to the Canadian Masters quarterfinals.

In a discussion on Tennis Channel, Knowles hailed Kyrgios for his newfound commitment to the sport. He has also backed the 27-year-old to get past a 'tricky' first round and reach the second week.

"I am going to go with a Round of 16 run (for Kyrgios)," said Knowles. "It (Kokkinakis) is a tricky matchup. He (Kyrgios) would have picked anybody else rather than his good friend, his doubles partner Kokkinakis."

The former doubles player added that Kyrgios, buoyed by his run to the Wimbledon final, is playing with more confidence.

"I love the form," said Knowles. "I love the commitment of Kyrgios that he has shown in the last couple of months - the nice run to the final at Wimbledon. I think that has invigorated him to have a little bit more belief in the Majors. We are going to see a more mature Nick Kyrgios at this year's Open. I think he will be able to overcome the obstacle of playing a really good friend."

Kyrgios will open his campaign for a first Major title on Monday night.

Nick Kyrgios could meet Daniil Medvedev in fourth round

Nick Kyrgios is on a roll this season.

Nick Kyrgios is in top seed Daniil Medvedev's section of the draw and the pair are scheduled to meet in the Round of 16 in New York.

Kyrgios has defeated the World No. 1 in three of their four previous meetings - including their last one in the Canadian Open second round three weeks ago. However, Medvedev, the US Open defending champion, has won the pair's lone clash in Majors.

He beat Kyrgios in the second round of the Australian Open this year and is expected to do an encore if they meet in the second week in New York. The Australian has never made it past the third round in six previous visits.

Edited by Anirudh