"We had a good chat to compare our careers and how injuries have been a big part" - Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek on taking inspiration from Andy Murray

English footballer Ruben Loftus-Cheek had a meeting with Andy Murray last month where the pair had long conversations about a host of topics.

Like Murray, Loftus-Cheek, who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea, has been frustrated by injuries that have hampered his career. The pair met when Murray was in London to compete at the Laver Cup.

In a press conference, Loftus-Cheek discussed his liking for tennis and how he recently spoke with the three-time Grand Slam winner about their respective professional journeys and struggles with injuries.

"I went to see Andy play and train at Surbiton in the summer - I am a big tennis fan, and we had a good chat at the Laver Cup. It was good to find out how he sees himself, talk about his career the injuries that have hindered him through it–he had a big one with his hip," Loftus-Cheek said, adding, "We had a good chat to compare our careers and how injuries have been a big part."

My achievements may pale in comparison to the Big 3's, but there were moments in my career when I was at their level: Andy Murray

Andy Murray pictured at the Gijon Open.

In an interview with El Pais, Andy Murray spoke about competing for Major titles with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

The Brit claimed that although his accomplishments may not appear impressive when compared to those of the Big 3, there have been times when he has performed on par with them.

"If you look at what the three above me (Nadal, Federer and Djokovic) have achieved, what I have won will seem insignificant to some. And I understand it. I will never say I was at their level , I take responsibility for what they won, but I think there were moments in my career when I was playing at their level," Murray said.

The 36-year-old also mentioned how the injury he picked up when he was the World No.1 saw him lose a few good years of his professional life.

"I have been able to win against them in some of the biggest tournaments, and some will say that if I hadn't had such a serious injury at the time when I was number one in the world and playing my best tennis ... lost two or three very good years," he added.

After a break of 17 years, Andy Murray will return to play at the Swiss Indoors in 2022. He will lock horns with Roman Safiullin in the first round to kick off his campaign.

