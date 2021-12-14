"We were good by Tuesday; we should be great by Friday": Watch Richard Williams' tape of young Serena Williams and Venus Williams

In 1989, Richard Williams made a tape of eight-year-old Venus Williams and seven-year-old Serena Williams showcasing their tennis ability. He made the video to send it to renowned tennis guru Vic Braden.

Narrated by Richard himself, the video shows Venus and Serena in California. They can be seen practicing their serves and tennis shots under the supervision of their father.

Richard mentioned (at 1:00 in the video) that it was to show Braden how good his daughters already were at this age. He, thereby, wanted to convince Braden to invite the sisters to his training camp.

"We want you to see how good they are in tennis," Richard Williams said. "These girls want an invitation to your tennis camp to come out and practice tennis, and hang out for about 3 days," he added.

Braden is a former tennis player who went on to become a master tennis instructor. He is universally acclaimed for using scientific methods to bring research-based instruction to tennis.

For his contribution to the game, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

Through the 70's and 80's, he sold his tennis instructional manuals that were highly sought-after. One of his mantras was "I'll make you famous by Friday", in reference to the benefit to players following his instructions.

It is that statement that Richard Williams is alluding to in his video. He modified it to say that his daughters have taken to listening to Braden with gusto.

"We have your tape, 'Tennis our way' and we've been viewing it. The tape says, "You'll be good by Friday". Guess what, Vic? We got good by Tuesday, that's how good your tape is," Richard said.

The video then showed the pair in action, as Richard pointed out how good their form was when serving. Venus WIlliams also practiced her net play after that, followed by her ground strokes and volleys.

Towards the end, Richard reiterated his initial statement, but this time he added that his daughters will be more than good by Friday.

"You kept saying we’d be good by Friday. We was good by Tuesday. We should be great by Friday,” Richard said.

The original video taken by Richard Williams was uploaded by Rick Macci

Rick Macci is the former coach of both Serena Williams and Venus Williams

The video is already well-known in tennis circles, especially to people who are familiar with the Williams family. However, the original video has only now been uploaded by acclaimed tennis coach Rick Macci, as recently as Sunday on his official YouTube channel.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the New York Times Magazine in 2012, Venus Williams said she vaguely remembered the video. She added that she does not often reminisce about the past, choosing to look to the future in general.

Both Venus and Serena Williams were formerly coached by Rick Macci during their formative years. Macci, in a recent interview, revealed that he had expected Venus Williams to have the more illustrious career of the two.

